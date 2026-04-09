Influential Women Spotlights Bridget Klebolt, MSW, SHRM-SCP: People-First HR Pro & Mentor Shaping Workplace Experiences

BALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Classroom to Boardroom, Bridget Klebolt Champions Human-Centered Leadership and Lifelong Mentorship in HRBridget Klebolt, MSW, SHRM-SCP, is redefining what it means to lead with integrity and empathy in human resources. A seasoned HR professional, mentor, and lifelong learner, Bridget brings a unique blend of experience in education, social work, and human resources, consistently emphasizing that when people feel seen and heard, organizations thrive.“I believe every person is a story in progress, and I’ve dedicated my career to making sure those stories have meaningful chapters,” Bridget says. “My own narrative has taken me from the classroom to the boardroom, and most recently, through an unexpected ‘plot twist’ that I’m embracing with curiosity and grit.”For Bridget, a career is not a ladder—it’s an adventure. Her journey has included building HR departments from the ground up for small businesses, transforming student employment at Maryville University, and mentoring women navigating the complexities of professional growth. Across every role, she operates on a singular belief: the best systems are the ones that honor the human experience.Bridget attributes her success not to titles or accolades, but to integrity and the courage to adapt. She credits her professional growth to a combination of a “social work heart” and a “people ops” mindset. Throughout her career, she has navigated organizational restructuring and career pivots by staying true to her core values of service and mentorship. By embracing the non-linear nature of life, Bridget has discovered that the greatest successes often emerge from lifting others while pursuing her own next adventure—with grace and a touch of humor.The guidance that shaped Bridget’s approach to her career came in the form of one key piece of advice: “Own your path, or someone else will walk it for you.” This perspective transformed her professional philosophy, shifting her focus from simply “doing the job” to seeking opportunities to make a meaningful impact. By taking ownership of her development and leading with integrity, she has consistently turned challenges into catalysts for growth. Today, she shares this mindset with her children and the women she mentors, emphasizing that a career is a continuous journey of evolution rather than a fixed destination.Bridget offers particular insight to young women entering HR or any professional field: prioritize connection over competition. She stresses that the most valuable career assets are personal integrity and a strong network of relationships. Having moved from mentee to mentor herself, she embodies the principle that we rise by lifting others. She encourages women to remain rooted in their “why,” embrace unexpected opportunities, and cultivate a supportive circle of peers who will champion their successes as passionately as they champion others. In HR, she believes that empathy combined with authenticity is the most powerful competitive advantage.Bridget identifies the biggest challenge in HR today as the temptation to let automation replace human intuition. While technology is evolving at a rapid pace, she sees a tremendous opportunity in re-humanizing the workplace. Reflecting on a former boss who once said, “If you got into HR to help people, you’re in the wrong field,” Bridget wholeheartedly disagrees. She believes an organization’s resilience is tied directly to how well its people are seen, heard, and valued. For her, HR is not about choosing between the business and the individual; success comes when both are supported with integrity. By fostering a culture of growth and trust, HR can build stronger, more adaptable organizations where everyone thrives.For Bridget, personal and professional values must be fully aligned. She prioritizes mentorship and service, viewing each career transition—from the classroom to a doggy daycare to a major university—as an opportunity to build foundations that help others thrive. She credits her own growth to mentors who recognized her potential before she did, particularly her first supervisor at Maryville University, who guided her early years and remained a trusted advisor long after reporting lines changed.Her dedication to fostering growth extends beyond the office. Whether serving on the board for MASEA, engaging with SHRM, or volunteering with Girl Scouts, Bridget is committed to making a meaningful impact. Her mission goes beyond creating efficient systems; it is about designing human experiences where individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered.Outside her professional life, Bridget pursues her passion for learning, reading more than 50 books each year, often exploring stories that illuminate the complexities of the human experience. She balances her career with family, raising two children who keep her grounded, and participates actively in her community through mentorship and volunteerism.Bridget Klebolt embodies the belief that every challenge is an opportunity to learn, adapt, and grow. Her career is a testament to leading with heart, mentoring with intention, and cultivating workplaces where people and organizations can thrive together. For Bridget, staying true to her “why” ensures that each new chapter—professional or personal—is approached with curiosity, courage, and the confidence to make a meaningful impact.Learn More about Bridget Klebolt:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/bridget-klebolt Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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