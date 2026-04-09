Influential Women Features Benita Perez: Inspiring Spanish Educator Bringing Culture and Connection to the Classroom

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hayward Teacher Empowers Students Through Language, Inclusivity, and Community EngagementBenita Perez is a dedicated Spanish teacher at the Hayward Unified School District, where she brings her passion for language, culture, and student growth into every lesson. Originally from Mexico, Benita began her career as a bilingual paraeducator and elementary teacher, developing a strong foundation in supporting diverse student populations. Her love for teaching Spanish inspired her to pursue advanced opportunities, creating dynamic, interactive learning experiences that engage students at all levels.Benita earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of California, Riverside, and is currently completing a Master’s in Equity along with a Single Subject Credential in Spanish Language and Literature at National University. Leveraging her education, she creates culturally responsive classrooms that foster inclusivity and participation. From using built-in classroom microphones to enhance student presentations to interactive reading activities with the Chevere Spanish series, her approach emphasizes engagement, confidence, and active learning.Benita attributes her success to a combination of goal setting and strong faith. By defining clear objectives and trusting the process, she remains focused, motivated, and resilient in the face of challenges. Her advice to young women entering education is simple: success is not only about knowledge, but also about care. Building authentic relationships, demonstrating empathy, and investing in students’ growth are as essential as technical expertise.One of the current challenges in her field, according to Benita, is navigating student behavior and understanding gender dynamics in the classroom. While these factors can impact learning outcomes, they also provide opportunities to cultivate inclusive, supportive, and effective educational environments that respond to each student’s needs.Beyond teaching, Benita is deeply committed to community involvement and civic engagement. She has expressed plans to run for councilwoman in her district in 2028 as a member of the Democratic Party, demonstrating her dedication to serving and uplifting her community.Known for her perseverance, enthusiasm, and love of teaching, Benita Perez continues to inspire both students and colleagues. Through her dedication to education, cultural awareness, and community service, she is shaping a classroom and a future where learning, empathy, and connection thrive.Learn More about Benita Perez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Benita-Perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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