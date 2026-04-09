Influential Women Features DeAnna Busby-Rast: Founder of Authentica Group, Guided by Vision and Driven by Results

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Confident Leaders and Strategic Communicators Today While Driving Client Growth, Stronger Relationships, and Sustainable Business Success TomorrowDeAnna Busby-Rast is an accomplished Executive and Business Coach, Leadership and Sales Strategist, and Founder of Authentica Group in Omaha, Nebraska. With over 30 years of experience in the financial services and card processing industries, she has earned a strong reputation for leading high-performing sales, account management, marketing, and corporate communication. Her expertise spans BPO, digital call center services, and specialized collections, consistently delivering results through strategic leadership and client-focused solutions.In 2023, DeAnna launched Authentica LLC, driven by her passion for coaching and professional development. Through Authentica, she partners with individuals and organizations to enhance leadership capabilities, engagement, and performance. She specializes in guiding clients through career transitions, leadership development, and team effectiveness, while hosting her signature “Connect & Inspire” events—interactive gatherings featuring keynotes, panels, and workshops designed to foster collaboration, networking, and learning.DeAnna’s dedication to mentorship and professional growth extends beyond her business. She is a Certified Coach through the ICF-accredited Symbiosis Coaching program, mentors women through the PerservereNow organization, and actively supports women’s leadership initiatives. Known for her authenticity, energy, and ability to inspire action, she blends storytelling with practical strategies to help leaders and teams achieve measurable success.DeAnna attributes her professional success to resilience, self-awareness, continuous learning, and accountability. After exiting the corporate world, DeAnna opted to reassess her strengths and align her career with her natural gifts for teaching, mentoring, and strategic thinking. She also credits surrounding herself with supportive networks and remaining open to feedback, which have been instrumental in shaping her growth and effectiveness as a leader.DeAnna advises investing in leadership development early, trusting instincts, and not letting job titles or setbacks define personal worth. She emphasizes adaptability, self-advocacy, and building confidence through continuous learning and self-awareness, and tailored training programs.DeAnna recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in leadership and coaching today is navigating workplace uncertainty, burnout, and rapid organizational change. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity, as organizations increasingly value strong leadership, emotional intelligence, and professional development, driving greater demand for executive coaching and strategic guidance.Her guiding values—integrity, growth, authenticity, accountability, and service—shape both her work and personal life. DeAnna strives to lead with purpose, invest in people, and help others reach their full potential, all while maintaining balance and well-being. Outside of her professional pursuits, she cherishes her family, including her husband, four adult children, and her beloved dogs. She is an active volunteer for PerserverNow and supports numerous nonprofits across the Omaha business community.Through her leadership, coaching, and training programs, DeAnna Busby-Rast continues to empower individuals and organizations, helping them achieve growth, resilience, and meaningful impact in their careers and communities.Learn More about DeAnna Busby-Rast:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/deanna-busbyrast or through her website, https://www.authentica-group.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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