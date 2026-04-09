Wealthy countries fail to deliver on promises on climate adaptation despite rising global impacts

A new analysis from DanChurchAid shows that several wealthy countries fail to prioritise funding to help vulnerable communities adapt to climate change.

When commitments are not met, it weakens trust in all developed countries and widens the gap between the Global North and the Global South.” — Mattias Söderberg, Global Climate Lead at DanChurchAid

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent weeks have seen deadly floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and record-breaking heat across South Asia. Scientists warn that such events are becoming more frequent and more severe. Yet financial support to help countries cope is not keeping pace.

The analysis, Delivering on Adaptation, reveals major differences in how countries in the Global North allocate climate finance:

• Some countries, including Ireland and Denmark, dedicate a significant share of their climate finance to adaptation

• Others, including Norway, Japan and Italy allocate only a limited share — despite growing global needs and UN agreements

This means that global adaptation finance is not only insufficient — it is also unevenly distributed. Although international commitments are made collectively by developed countries, not all are delivering.

“Some rich countries are effectively hiding behind those that are stepping up,” said Mattias Söderberg, Global Climate Lead at DanChurchAid. "When commitments are not met, it weakens trust in all developed countries and widens the gap between the Global North and the Global South."

“This is happening even though countries in the Global North repeatedly promise to scale up finance to help vulnerable countries adapt, which makes the lack of action even worse”

Governments agreed at COP30 to triple adaptation finance by 2035. DanChurchAid warns that this goal will not be met without immediate changes in priorities.

“Closing the adaptation gap is not just about more money, it is about political choices,” said Mattias Söderberg. “Countries that are lagging behind must step up.”

Recent climate impacts underscore the urgency of scaling up adaptation finance:

• Floods and landslides in Afghanistan have killed more than 100 people and affected thousands of families

• Torrential rains in Pakistan have caused fatalities and widespread damage

• Heatwaves in South Asia have pushed temperatures to dangerous levels

Developing countries are estimated to need hundreds of billions of dollars annually to adapt to climate change — far exceeding current levels of support.

About the report:

The analysis, Delivering on Adaptation, maps global flows of international public adaptation finance based on publicly available data and identifies key trends in how finance is allocated. The report, including data for all developed countries, can be found here: https://www.noedhjaelp.dk/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2026/04/delivering-on-adaptation.pdf

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