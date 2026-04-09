Influential Women Profiles Amanda Alexander, DNP, MSN-Ed, RN: Advancing Nursing Leadership and Education

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Tampa Nurse Leader Addressing National Healthcare Workforce Crisis: Amanda Alexander, DNP, MSN-Ed, RN, Recognized for Advancing Nursing Education and LeadershipAs healthcare systems across the United States continue to face ongoing nursing shortages and increasing demands on clinical staff, Tampa-based nurse leader Amanda Alexander, DNP, MSN-Ed, RN, is gaining recognition for her leadership in strengthening nursing education and supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals.An Advanced Practice Nurse and Perioperative Nurse Educator, Alexander is featured by Influential Women for her contributions to clinical education, workforce development, and patient-centered care. With more than 16 years of experience in high-acuity environments, she brings a unique perspective on the intersection of education, leadership, and frontline care.Currently serving within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Alexander has focused her efforts on integrating education into daily clinical practice with an approach designed to enhance both staff competency and patient outcomes without adding to workforce strain.“As healthcare continues to evolve, investing in nurses through education and mentorship is one of the most impactful ways we can improve patient outcomes and support workforce sustainability,” said Alexander. “We have to meet learners where they are while also adapting how we teach in real-time clinical environments.”In addition to her clinical leadership, Alexander has served as faculty at Purdue Global, where she teaches in a graduate nursing program. In this role, she supports future leaders by building confidence, reducing learner anxiety, and preparing nurses to navigate increasingly complex patient care environments.A recognized Subject Matter Expert, she has contributed to curriculum redesign, clinical policy creation, and evidence-based initiatives at both local and national levels. She is also an American Heart Association certified instructor in BLS, ACLS, and PALS, equipping healthcare professionals and community members with critical life-saving skills.Alexander is also a vocal advocate for supporting nurse educators, particularly as they balance teaching responsibilities with scholarship demands. She promotes practical strategies such as protected educator time, tiered mentorship, and the integration of microlearning into daily workflows to sustain effective education without contributing to burnout.Her leadership philosophy emphasizes resilience, adaptability, and continuous growth principles that she believes are essential in today’s rapidly changing healthcare environment. She encourages women in healthcare to embrace nontraditional career paths, step into leadership roles, and lead with confidence and purpose.Alexander’s feature on Influential Women highlights her ongoing commitment to advancing nursing practice, empowering healthcare teams, and improving patient care outcomes.Learn more about Amanda Alexander:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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