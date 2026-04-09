Coastal Folk Band Monallo Officially Launches New Album "Moon and Machine"

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monallo, the coastal folk band known for blending heartfelt songwriting with feel-good grooves and a laid-back beach vibe, announces the release of their new album "Moon and Machine," available on all platforms today, April 9, 2026. The project marks the first full-length record featuring the band's current core lineup and includes collaborations with Grammy-nominated artists G. Love and John Ginty, as well as Dave Signs and Greg Mihaly.

Powered by singer-songwriter and frontman James Drakes (Monallo), drummer/percussionist Alan Jax Bowers, and bassist/guitarist Pete "Pirate Pete" Robertson, the trio has developed an unmistakable sound that resonates with fans of laid-back, coastal-inspired music. The band's evolution from a solo project to a full ensemble brings a matured, distinct sound to their latest work.

Building on momentum from recent successes, Monallo achieved significant radio milestones in 2025. Their single "Moonlight," a collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist G. Love released in February 2025, was the 4th most requested song in 2025 on Southwest Florida Radio charts. Additional singles "Wherever I Am" and "Lover's Key" both hit #1 on Radio SPF monthly charts. The band's music has received airplay on over 90 FM stations across the country in the past year.

The newly released Moon and Machine album represents a significant milestone for the band, which earned the TRMA Horizon Award for up-and-coming artist of the year in 2024. Drakes has been writing and performing as Monallo since 2018, starting in the Pittsburgh, PA music scene before touring the east coast and eventually settling in Florida, where he joined forces with Bowers and Robertson in 2024.

Bowers brings decades of global touring and recording experience, having performed with members of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Travis Tritt. Robertson, originally from Sydney, Australia, adds over 30 years of session and touring work, including collaborations with artists from AC/DC to Aerosmith.

According to the band, their 2026 tour will include dates from coast to coast, bringing their coastal folk sound from intimate tiki bars to larger festival stages. The band will celebrate the album release with the following shows:

April 2026 Shows

Thursday, April 9 – MOON//MACHINE Album Release

Friday, April 10 – Woman’s Club, Punta Gorda, FL

Saturday, April 11 – 3 Keys, Bradenton, FL

Sunday, April 12 – Margaritaville, Hollywood, FL

Friday, April 24 – Galveston PHC, Galveston, TX

Saturday, April 25 – Captain Doobies, LaBelle, TX

Sunday, April 26 – Gray’s Rum Bar, Pensacola, FL

May 2026 Shows

Friday, May 1 – Cedar Key Tiki Fest, Cedar Key, FL

Saturday, May 2 – Cedar Key Tiki Fest, Cedar Key, FL

Fans can learn more about the album release and tour dates on the band's official website. Tickets are also available at www.monallomusic.com/tickets.

About Monallo:

Monallo is a coastal folk band that blends heartfelt songwriting, feel-good grooves, and a laid-back beach vibe into an unmistakable sound. Previous releases include the debut album "By the Sea" (2020), the EP "In the Clouds" (2022) recorded with acclaimed songwriter and producer Matt Costa, and "Songs from the Sand" (2024). For more information, visit https://www.monallomusic.com/

Contact:

mgmt@monallomusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.