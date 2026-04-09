Influential Women Profiles Shyann Hamilton Wright: Advancing Mental Health Through Compassionate Care & Education

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronx-Based Counselor and Doctoral Student Dedicated to Empowering Individuals, Families, and CommunitiesShyann Hamilton Wright is a dedicated mental health counselor and doctoral student based in the Bronx, New York, known for her commitment to supporting individuals, families, and communities through compassionate, evidence-based care. She holds an Associate of Arts Degree from CUNY Hostos Community College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology with a minor in Early Childhood Education from Lehman College, and a Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling from Manhattan University. Currently, Shyann is pursuing her PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision at National Louis University, further strengthening her expertise and leadership in the counseling field.In her role as a Mental Health Counselor (Limited Permit) at Dr. Meghan Jackson Miller Psychological Services PC, Shyann provides individual counseling to a diverse caseload, employing cognitive behavioral therapy, person-centered therapy, play therapy, and mindfulness techniques. Her work emphasizes thoughtful treatment planning, consistent progress monitoring, and ongoing clinical supervision. In addition to her clinical practice, she has gained extensive experience in educational and community-based settings, including schools, private practices, and higher education institutions, where she supports students through counseling, outreach, and academic guidance.Throughout her career, Shyann has demonstrated a deep passion for mental health advocacy, professional growth, and lifelong learning. Her active participation in honor societies, successful completion of her state licensure exam, and engagement in professional development opportunities reflect her dedication to excellence in counseling.As she continues her doctoral studies, Shyann Hamilton Wright remains focused on empowering others, advancing mental health education, and making a meaningful impact through both her practice and supervision, setting a high standard for compassionate, client-centered care.Learn More about Shyann Hamilton Wright:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shyann-wright Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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