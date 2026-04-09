Influential Women Highlights Cailyn Healy: Agency Manager at Comparion Insurance Agency

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams and Driving Innovation in the Insurance IndustrySouth Portland, Maine – Cailyn Healy is a highly accomplished insurance professional with over fifteen years of experience in Property & Casualty and Life Insurance. She currently serves as the Agency Manager at Comparion Insurance Agency, where she provides strategic leadership, mentorship, and guidance to a team of licensed agents. Throughout her career, Cailyn has focused on driving performance, setting clear goals, and creating tailored business plans to ensure her team’s success while supporting organizational growth objectives. Her leadership style emphasizes collaboration, continuous improvement, and professional development, creating an environment in which both employees and clients thrive.Cailyn began her career in insurance sales shortly after completing her education, steadily advancing into management roles at Liberty Mutual and Comparion Insurance. She successfully transitioned from sales to full-time recruiting and leadership, finding fulfillment in the tangible impact she has on her community and the professional growth of those she mentors. Her strategic approach and dedication have earned her recognition within the industry, including multiple managerial awards during her tenure at Liberty Mutual.Cailyn attributes her success to a strong work ethic and a supportive network. She emphasizes the importance of building relationships and consistent professional performance, noting that networking remains a critical factor in career advancement. Her guidance to young women entering the industry is clear: strive to reach your full potential, work diligently, and support others along the way.Beyond her professional achievements, Cailyn is deeply engaged in community and organizational initiatives. She served on the board of Junior Achievement for three years and currently acts as the national career co-chair for ABLE, her organization’s employee resource group. With a Bachelor’s Degree from Knox College, a Master’s Degree in Corporate Communications and Leadership from Northeastern University, and additional certifications from The American College of Financial Services, Cailyn combines technical expertise with a motivational leadership style, empowering both her team and clients to achieve their goals.Through her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to community service, Cailyn Healy continues to set a high standard for excellence in the insurance industry, inspiring colleagues, clients, and aspiring professionals to achieve success while making a meaningful impact in their communities.Learn More about Cailyn Healy:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cailyn-healy Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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