Influential Women Showcases Sheila D. Latimore: Empowering the Next Generation in Business & Technology Education

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced Educator at Luther Nick Jeralds Middle School Shapes Students for Academic and Career SuccessSheila D. Latimore stands out as a dedicated Business Information and Technology Education Teacher at Southview High School, part of Cumberland County Schools in North Carolina. With over 15 years of experience in education, she has developed and implemented comprehensive lesson plans for grades 10-12, providing hands-on instruction in project management, business essentials, computer concepts, office productivity, desktop publishing, presentation software, and databases. Her approach fosters a classroom environment that promotes engagement, collaboration, and academic excellence while building strong rapport with both students and faculty. Sheila’s commitment to student success is evident in her focus on guiding young learners toward college readiness and career skills, particularly in the fields of business and technology.Sheila holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Systems from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Systems from Fayetteville State University. Before entering the education field, she gained extensive leadership and administrative experience with the U.S. Army, serving as a supervisor over the Personnel Administration Center and as a Human Resources Assistant. In these roles, she trained personnel, managed recruitment and placement processes, resolved employee disputes, and oversaw operations with precision and integrity. This professional background in leadership, team building, and process management informs her approach to education, enabling her to mentor students effectively while maintaining high standards of performance and accountability.Her classroom instruction is guided by a philosophy that students learn best through real-world application. Sheila integrates project-based learning, technology tools, and business simulations to create engaging lessons that build both academic knowledge and practical career skills. She emphasizes the importance of meaningful relationships with students, fostering an inclusive, collaborative learning environment where students feel supported, challenged, and empowered to reach their full potential. Her ability to communicate clearly and collaborate effectively with students, faculty, families, and community partners strengthens learning outcomes and promotes a positive school culture.Sheila’s proficiency in Microsoft Office and other essential software applications, combined with her skills in multitasking, problem-solving, and innovative instruction, equips students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital and competitive world. Her professional growth is rooted in over 17 years of experience in education, advanced degrees in Business Administration and Information Systems, and her leadership experience in the U.S. Army, which strengthened her ability to manage processes, set high standards, and lead with accountability.In addition to her instructional contributions, Sheila is a published author of two books, We Are Built for This and Biblical Character and Words A–Z Alphabet Book. She has also dedicated her time to mentoring young teens through programs such as Jerald’s G.E.M.S., where she empowers students to connect their education with future opportunities and long-term success. Grounded in her faith and guided by a strong commitment to family and service, Sheila continues to inspire and uplift those around her. Her passion for education and mentorship plays a vital role in shaping student achievement and fostering a culture of purpose and excellence.Sheila recognizes the challenges of keeping students motivated in a fast-paced, digital world. Competing distractions, varying attention spans, and learning gaps require constant creativity, flexibility, and innovation in teaching approaches. She encourages young educators, particularly women, to bring passion into their work, meet students where they are, and remain understanding and adaptable. Being open-minded and responsive to different backgrounds, learning styles, and individual needs remains central to her educational philosophy.Through her comprehensive approach to education, Sheila D. Latimore continues to make a lasting impact on her students, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and character needed to thrive academically and professionally. Her dedication to excellence, commitment to mentorship, and ability to foster meaningful relationships exemplify the qualities of an educator shaping the leaders of tomorrow.Learn More about Sheila D. Latimore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sheila-latimore Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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