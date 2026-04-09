Influential Women Spotlights Angelique Simmons: Leading ChemShip LLC with Vision & Operational Excellence

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Owner and Entrepreneur Transforms Chemical Warehousing Through Leadership, Compliance, and Client-Centered SolutionsAngelique Simmons is the Co-Owner of ChemShip, LLC, a specialized drop-ship chemical warehouse providing tailored storage and logistics solutions for distributors. Based in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Angelique oversees the company’s daily operations, including financial management, regulatory compliance, employee support, and client coordination. Her leadership emphasizes operational excellence, safety, and clear communication—critical components in an industry where precision and reliability are essential.In addition to her hands-on role at ChemShip, Angelique is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Financial Planning and Services at Georgia State University. This academic focus complements her expertise in accounting, budgeting, and business development, enabling her to integrate strategic financial insight into day-to-day operations. This unique combination of education and practical experience has allowed her to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and strengthen client satisfaction across the organization.Angelique attributes her success to the lessons instilled by her father, including hard work, patience, and consistency. The best career advice she has received is to never give up and to maintain both a mentor and a therapist to provide guidance and support. For young women entering this industry, she encourages resilience and confidence, noting that success requires perseverance, especially in a field where women remain a minority.One of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—in her field is maintaining full compliance with state and federal regulations, an essential aspect of safe and reliable chemical logistics. Angelique addresses these demands through structured systems, rigorous oversight, and a commitment to continuous improvement.The values that guide Angelique in both her professional and personal life include integrity, patience, faith, ambition, consistency, and dedication. Outside of her work, she enjoys quality time with family and friends, cooking, attending comedy shows and movies, and reading thriller suspense novels.Looking ahead, Angelique is driven by a long-term vision to scale ChemShip while exploring investment opportunities that create positive impact in the local community and the broader financial and logistics sectors. Known for her intentional leadership and forward-thinking mindset, she emphasizes building resilient systems, planning beyond the present, and leading with consistency—principles that continue to guide her entrepreneurial journey and contribute to her ongoing success.Learn More about Angelique Simmons:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angelique-simmons Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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