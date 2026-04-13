Award-Winning Author and Naturalist Jessica Mann Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

DRIGGS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the world many animal lovers recognize that animals are sentient beings—worthy of respect, care, protection, and compassion. And then there are those whose passion runs even deeper—individuals so empathetic and devoted that they dedicate their lives to advocating for animals in ways that inspire the world to take notice.

These voices remind us of an essential truth: animals think, feel, love, and experience life in ways not so different from our own. By understanding them and extending a helping hand to support their survival, we are not only protecting them—we are preserving the health and balance of our planet. In a world increasingly aware of the delicate balance between humans and nature, one author, Jessica Mann, is using her voice to remind us of a powerful truth: animals are sentient beings deserving of respect, care, and protection. Through a unique blend of science, storytelling, and heartfelt advocacy, this accomplished writer and naturalist inspires readers to see the world through the eyes of the creatures we share it with.

With a lifelong passion for animals and the environment, her journey began in childhood—raised by parents who fostered a deep appreciation for the outdoors through travel, hiking, and exploration. While other children played with dolls, she gravitated toward animals, forming an early and lasting bond with the natural world. That connection evolved into a 35-year career in environmental health, and now, in retirement, has transformed into a meaningful calling as a naturalist, educator, and author.

Today, she dedicates her time to observing and protecting wildlife, volunteering in her community, and educating younger generations. From visiting schools to helping remove hazardous, outdated barbed wire fences that can trap and harm animals, her work reflects a deep commitment to preserving nature and fostering awareness.

Her award-winning novel, Uplift, has captured the hearts of readers across the country. Told from the perspective of a bird living in the wilderness, the story weaves real-life environmental challenges into a compelling fictional narrative. As the bird’s home is threatened by human activity, themes of survival, family, and unity unfold—offering readers a powerful message about coexistence, empathy, and hope.

Uplift has received widespread acclaim, earning six national book awards and numerous five-star reviews. Readers have praised its ability to evoke emotion, inspire reflection, and offer a new perspective on the lives of animals. Many describe feeling a renewed sense of connection to nature and a deeper understanding of the challenges wildlife face daily.

Through her writing, she hopes to convey that animals — whether birds, mammals, or marine life—experience life in ways more similar to humans than many realize. They form bonds, raise families, experience joy and loss, and strive to survive in an increasingly challenging world. With habitat loss, climate change, and declining biodiversity posing serious threats, her work underscores the urgency of protecting the natural world.

Yet, her message is not one of despair—but of hope. Scientific discoveries continue to reveal the intelligence and emotional depth of animals, strengthening the case for compassion and conservation. At the same time, a growing global movement is emerging—one that encourages individuals to take small but meaningful actions.

From planting native wildflowers and supporting local ecosystems, to volunteering with environmental organizations or protecting undeveloped land, Jessica believes everyone can play a role. Even the smallest efforts can contribute to a healthier planet and a better future for all living beings.

Building on the success of Uplift, she is currently working on a second book titled Currents, set in the ocean and told from the perspective of whales. This will be followed by a third installment focused on life on land—together forming a trilogy that connects all living systems on Earth.

In addition to her books, she publishes a quarterly newsletter, Uplifting News, sharing positive, meaningful stories about nature and animals. Blending inspiration, insight, and even moments of humor, the newsletter offers readers a refreshing reminder that not all environmental news is bleak.

Further demonstrating her commitment, a portion of proceeds from her books is donated to organizations that support wildlife and environmental conservation.

Her work echoes a timeless sentiment by Mahatma Ghandhi: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Through her storytelling and advocacy, she is helping ensure that message is not only heard—but felt. It is a message that continues to resonate—and one we are all called to honor.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jessica Mann in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 7th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-award-winning-author-and/id1785721253?i=1000760242394

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-award-winning-author-and-naturalist-jessica-mann-329425456

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1DgTplVkPZqW8sHCNaPRJq

For more information, to sign up for the Uplifting News newsletter, or to support her mission, please visit www.jessicamann.org

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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