MySartorial Unveils Advanced Digital Platform as Global Demand for Bespoke European Footwear Accelerates

My Sartorial Logo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MySartorial , the Swiss luxury brand specializing in bespoke European men’s footwear, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced digital platform, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of personalized luxury retail.The platform arrives amid strong international growth, with the company reporting a 62% year-over-year increase in global orders, driven primarily by demand from North America and the Middle East. The redesigned experience seamlessly integrates traditional European shoemaking craftsmanship with advanced digital customization, enabling clients worldwide to design fully bespoke footwear with precision and ease.At the core of the new platform is a sophisticated customization interface, allowing users to tailor every aspect of their shoes—from leather selection and color to toe shape, sole construction, and stitching—through an intuitive, visually guided configurator. Clients can explore the experience directly via the MySartorial Custom Design Platform The experience is further enhanced by a streamlined, mobile-optimized user journey and expanded access to curated seasonal collections, including the brand’s refined Dolce Vita line.“Luxury today is defined by individuality and control,” said Michael, co-founder of MySartorial. “We are seeing a decisive shift toward clients who want products that reflect their personal identity. This platform is designed to meet that demand—bringing together heritage craftsmanship and modern technology at a global scale.”Each pair of MySartorial shoes is handcrafted in Europe by master artisans using premium materials sourced from leading tanneries. Through its direct-to-client, digital-first model, the company continues to redefine how high-end footwear is designed, produced, and delivered in the modern luxury landscape.About MySartorialFounded in Zurich, Switzerland, MySartorial is a luxury menswear brand focused on bespoke European footwear. By combining time-honored craftsmanship with innovative digital tools, the company offers a fully personalized approach to shoemaking—delivering timeless design, exceptional quality, and global accessibility. Discover more at MySartorial.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.