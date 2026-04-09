Cumbrian slate specified for restoration of Guinness-built Iveagh Markets in Dublin

The roof of historic Iveagh Market prior to emergency repairs commencing The architect's plan for the repair of Iveagh Market roof Ian Ramsay, Sales Director Burlington Stone

Westmorland Green slate chosen for conservation-led restoration of Dublin’s Guinness-built Iveagh Markets in major €10m project

Specifying Westmorland Green slate maintains historical continuity and respects the original vision of this Guinness-built Dublin landmark” — an Ramsay, Sales Director, Burlington Stone

GRANGE-OVER-SANDS, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cumbrian natural slate specialist Burlington Stone has been specified to supply around 40 tonnes of Westmorland Green slate for the emergency repair and stabilisation works at the historic Iveagh Markets, the landmark market complex in Dublin originally built and gifted to the city by the Guinness family.The conservation project with a value of approximately ten million euro will see the roofs of both the Wet and Dry Markets repaired using Westmorland Green slate, supplied via Burlington’s Irish distributor Lagan Group. The slate was specified by Dublin-based Howley Hayes Cooney Architecture as part of a conservation-led approach designed to preserve the historic fabric of the buildings.Lead conservation architect Patrick Tyrrell said the use of Westmorland Green slate was critical to maintaining the authenticity of the restoration. “The Iveagh Markets are an important part of Dublin’s architectural and social heritage. Using the same natural slate that formed part of the original construction helps maintain the historical continuity of the buildings and ensures the conservation work respects the original vision of the market complex.”Main contractor Kelbuild Ltd is delivering the project, with specialist roofing contractor Crannog Roofing responsible for the installation of the slate roofs.Westmorland Green slate — quarried in Cumbria and recognised worldwide for its prestige, durability and longevity — was shipped to Dublin directly from the Lancashire coast for the original construction of the markets. Specifying the same material ensures the restored roofs remain faithful to the buildings’ historic fabric and the vision of their original benefactor Edward Cecil Guinness, the Earl of Iveagh.Ian Ramsay, Sales Director at Burlington Stone, said the project demonstrates the continuing relevance of traditional heritage slate in major heritage conservation projects. “We are extremely proud that Cumbrian slate will play such a pivotal role in the renaissance of the Iveagh Markets. Westmorland Green slate has protected iconic buildings for more than four centuries and it is fitting that the same material will now help bring this important historic complex back to life.”Constructed at the turn of the 20th century and formally gifted to the people of Dublin in 1906, the Iveagh Markets were once one of the city’s most important trading centers, located in the historic Liberties district. The complex comprised a 1,300 sq m covered Dry Market for the sale of goods alongside a smaller 900 sq m Wet Market used for fresh meat, fish, fruit and vegetables.Although the markets fell into disrepair in recent decades, their restoration is now being championed by members of the Guinness family including Edward Guinness, known locally as Ned Guinness, alongside the Friends of Iveagh Markets — a group that includes descendants of many of the original market traders who sustained the markets through two World Wars.The emergency repair and stabilisation works programme has begun in the Wet Market, with completion expected towards the end of 2026. Work on the larger Dry Market will follow later this year and is scheduled to complete towards the end of 2027.The project continues a long tradition of Burlington slate being specified for heritage restoration projects where authenticity, longevity and proven performance are essential.

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