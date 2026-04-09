IBSA UK&I assumes direct commercial responsibility for ialuril® in UK and Ireland

ialuril UK&I packshot

Transition supports continuity of supply and aligns ialuril® with IBSA’s expanding UK uro-gynaecology portfolio.

We are pleased to take on direct responsibility for ialuril® in the UK and Ireland. This transition reflects IBSA’s growing commitment to the urology and uro-gynaecology therapy area.” — Steven Knapp, General Manager of IBSA UK&I

WATFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watford, UK – IBSA UK&I, the UK subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical company IBSA, today announces that it will assume direct responsibility for the commercialisation and distribution of ialuril® in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 9 April 2026.Ensuring continuity of supply and a smooth transition for customers is IBSA UK&I’s immediate priority. Oxford Pharmacy Store (OPS) has been appointed as IBSA UK&I’s primary NHS distribution partner and will handle orders and supply to NHS customers, supported directly by IBSA UK&I. Ialurilwill also continue to be available via AAH Pharmaceuticals and Alliance as an alternative distribution channel.ialurilwas developed by IBSA and continues to be manufactured by the company. The company is internationally recognised as a leader in hyaluronic acid production and has a long-standing commitment to innovation in urology and uro-gynaecology. As part of IBSA’s ongoing investment in this therapy area, the commercial and distribution responsibilities for ialurilwill now be managed directly by IBSA UK&I, strengthening the company’s long-term stewardship of the brand.The transition follows IBSA establishing its UK affiliate in 2022, allowing direct management of commercial activities. Bringing ialurilunder direct management aligns it with IBSA’s expanding UK & Ireland uro-gynaecology portfolio, including Hyaluxelleand PerovialIaluril(sodium hyaluronate, sodium chondroitin sulphate and calcium chloride) 50ml pre-filled syringe with Luer-Lock Adapter and ialuadapterhas no change to the product formulation, presentation or its clinical use1. ialurilcontinues to be used as a therapy to re-establish the glycosaminoglycan layers (GAGs) of the urothelial vesical tissue in cases where their loss can cause frequent and recurring problems such as, cystitis of varying etiology.Over the past decade, Aspire Pharma has represented IBSA across the UK and Ireland, supporting the availability of ialurilto healthcare providers. IBSA extends its thanks to Aspire Pharma for their collaboration and contribution during this longstanding partnership.Steven Knapp, General Manager of IBSA UK&I, said:“We are pleased to take on direct responsibility for ialurilin the UK and Ireland. This transition reflects IBSA’s growing commitment to the urology and uro-gynaecology therapy area and allows us to work more closely with healthcare professionals and NHS partners. Our focus is on ensuring continuity of supply and strengthening the support we provide to clinicians so that patients can continue to access effective treatment.”– ENDS –Notes to editorsAbout ialurilialurilis a Class III medical device for intravesical instillation designed to support restoration of the bladder glycosaminoglycan (GAG) layer. It contains a combination of sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulphate and calcium chloride and is used in the management of conditions associated with disruption of the bladder GAG layer, including recurrent urinary tract infections, interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and chemical/radiation-induced cystitis2-19.For further information:Helen Pope PR – T: +44 (0)7879 818247 | E: helen@helenpopepr.co.ukWebsite: https:// ibsaurogynaecology .co.uk/ialuril/References1. ialuril PreFill Instructions for use.2. Brambilla L, et al. Med Devices (Auckl). 2024;17:47-58.3. Damiano R, et al. Eur Urol. 2011;59(4):645-51.4. De Vita D, et al. Int Urogynecol J. 2012;23(12):1707-13.5. Cicione A, et al. Can Urol Assoc J. 2014;8(9-10):E721-7.6. Ciani O, et al. BMJ Open. 2016;6:e009669.7. De Vita D, et al. Clin Exp Obstet Gynecol. 2018;45(2):224-8.8. Cervigni M, et al. Neurourol Urodyn. 2017;36(4):1178-86.9. Keane J, et al. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol. 2021;256:230-410. Gacci M, et al. Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2016;14(5):444-9.11. Imperatore V, et al. Arch Ital Urol Androl. 2018;90(1):11-4.12. Costantini E, et al. Urol Int. 2013;91(1):81-8.13. Arslan B, et al. Int Urogynecol J. 2019;30(11):1857-62.14. Redorta JP, et al. Eur Urol Open Sci. 2021;26:45-54.15. Sommariva ML, et al. Eur J Inflamm. 2014;12(1):177-85.16. De Vita D, et al. Gazz Med Ital Arch Sci Med. 2024;183(5):386-93.17. Ko KJ, et al. Sci Rep. 2023;13(1):18256.18. Plotti F, et al. Healthcare (Basel). 2024;12(12):1190.19. Rooney P, et al. Front Pharmacol. 2020;11:575043.About IBSAIBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss pharmaceutical multinational with 20 subsidiaries across Europe, China, and the United States. Its products are available in over 90 countries, and its R&D activities focus on 10 therapeutic areas. In 2025, IBSA celebrated the 40th anniversary of its acquisition by current President and CEO, Arturo Licenziati, who has transformed the company into a multinational corporation employing over 2,500 personnel worldwide. IBSA’s growth and development can be attributed to its ability to innovate by refining well-known molecules, as well as to its commitment to looking to the future responsibly and transparently, thanks to the dedication and dynamism of its people.Job bag code: UKIRL00119Date of Preparation: March 2026

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