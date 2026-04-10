2026 MUSE Photography Awards Reveals Global Photographers of the Year, Honoring Excellence Across Thousands of Entries

2026 MUSE Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2026 MUSE Photography Awards Professional Photographer of the Year: Transcendence - between two worlds by Trevor Cole (Ireland) 2026 MUSE Photography Awards Amateur Photographer of the Year: Dancing on the edge by Philipp Schmieja (Germany) 2026 London Photography Awards Calling for Entries 2026 European Photography Awards Calling for Entries

IAA announces the winners of the 2026 MUSE Photography Awards, recognizing outstanding photographic achievement from across more than 40 countries worldwide.

The 2026 MUSE winners demonstrate how a single frame can communicate complexity, emotion, and cultural perspective.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially announces the winners of the 2026 MUSE Photography Awards, recognizing outstanding photographic achievement from across more than 40 countries worldwide. With over 4,000 entries submitted this year, the award continues to uphold its position as a global benchmark for creative and visual excellence.

Now in its sixth year, this year’s competition welcomed submissions spanning United States, Germany, Japan, Australia, China, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, and more, honoring photography without regional limitation. The breadth of participation highlights the competition’s continued relevance across cultures, industries, and artistic disciplines.

“Photography remains one of the most powerful visual languages in the world,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The 2026 MUSE winners demonstrate how a single frame can communicate complexity, emotion, and cultural perspective. Our responsibility is to ensure that every submission is evaluated on merit. Recognition awarded today represents excellence of the global photography community and its evolving creative standards.”

2026 MUSE Photographers of the Year

The highest honors of the competition recognize two photographers who rose above thousands of submissions:

1. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional)

Trevor Cole (Ireland) — $3,000 Cash Prize

Winning Entry: Transcendence - between two worlds

2. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur/Student)

Philipp Schmieja (Germany) — $2,000 Cash Prize

Winning Entry: Dancing on the edge

Their entries showcase exceptional technical precision and narrative strength, setting the defining standard for this year’s competition and the next.

Category Winners for the Year

In addition to the top honors, Category Winners of the Year were recognized across major photography categories in both Professional and Amateur / Student divisions. Each Category Winner receives a $100 cash prize.

Professional Division:

1. Editorial Photographer of the Year – Daniel Ceng (Türkiye)

2. Fine Art Photographer of the Year – Kelly William Wright (United States)

3. Nature Photographer of the Year – Melissa N. Robertson (United States)

4. People Photographer of the Year – Trevor Cole (Ireland)

5. Architecture Photographer of the Year – Derry Ainsworth (Hong Kong SAR)

Amateur / Student Division:

1. Editorial Photographer of the Year – Philipp Schmieja (Germany)

2. Nature Photographer of the Year – Russell Trozera (United States)

3. People Photographer of the Year – Philipp Schmieja (United States)

Beyond these distinctions, Platinum, Gold, and Silver recognitions were awarded across numerous additional categories, reflecting the depth and geographic diversity of talent represented this year. Some of the featured photographers showcasing such excellence include: Ariane Totzke, Mark Gray, Jason Marino, João Coelho, Glenn Goldman, Rintaro Ukon, Andrea Sagui, Roberto Pazzi, Robin Yong, Erik Fraser, and more.

The complete list of winners is available at: https://musephotographyawards.com/winner.php.

Evaluation & Judging Integrity

All entries were evaluated through a blind judging process conducted by an international panel of photography professionals, including Donell Gumiran (Philippines), Jai Thakur (India), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Tomáš Neuwirth (Czech Republic), Rémi Masson (France), Viral Padiya (India), and many others. This structured framework ensures impartiality and reinforces MUSE’s credibility as a globally respected photography award.

Ongoing Opportunities

Asides from the MUSE Photography Awards, photographers seeking further international recognition may participate in IAA’s affiliated photography programs, including:

• London Photography Awards

• European Photography Awards

The 2026 results reflect the continued expansion of IAA for photographic excellence. These competitions continue to provide global visibility for photographers across professional and emerging categories.

About MUSE Photography Awards

The MUSE Photography Awards is an international competition dedicated to recognizing excellence across diverse photography genres, including fine art, nature, people, architecture, editorial, black & white, commercial, and conceptual categories. The award honors photographers who demonstrate innovation, technical skill, and meaningful storytelling.

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