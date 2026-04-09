mindit.io Launches Partnership with SAP to Promote Data Engineering and AI Transformation through SAP BDC in Europe

mindit.io Launches Strategic Partnership with SAP to Promote Data Engineering and AI Transformation through SAP BDC in Europe

mindit.io, leading Swiss-Romanian Data & AI transformation organization, announces partnership with SAP Business Data Cloud to deliver data solutions

Data is what makes an AI-native organization work. Our collaboration with SAP BDC is a concrete step in how we help enterprises get there — by building the data infrastructure that makes it real. ” — Irina Arsene

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through this partnership, mindit.io will be among the first in Romania and Europe to interact with SAP's cutting-edge BDC ecosystem, allowing clients in the DACH area to accelerate data-driven transformation with dependability, governance, and AI readiness.In an era where scattered data landscapes and siloed analytics limit business agility, SAP BDC provides a unified, semantically-rich foundation that harmonizes enterprise data and unlocks the full potential of analytics and AI across operations, finance, supply chain, and customer experience. By integrating SAP’s vision for contextualized business data with its own deep expertise, mindit.io helps organizations enable faster insights, greater data automation, and more actionable AI outcomes.“We are delighted to welcome mindit.io into our SAP partner ecosystem” said Nicoleta Teodorovici, SAP Partner Office CEE. “Their strong expertise in data‑driven technologies and AI‑powered solutions brings exactly the kind of innovation our customers are looking for. By combining their engineering capabilities with SAP’s intelligent enterprise portfolio, we can accelerate adoption, unlock new business value, and help organizations move faster on their digital transformation journeys. We look forward to building impactful outcomes together.”As companies move towards data transformation, combining SAP BDC’s managed data cloud features with mindit.io’s advanced engineering skills helps clients overcome data silos and make the most out of their AI investments.mindit.io’s team has strong technical knowledge and deep experience in the retail and banking sectors, where real-time analytics, customer insights, and AI-driven changes are essential competitive differentiators."Working with SAP BDC is a direct extension of how we help enterprises become AI-native," said Roxana Staneiu, Partnerships Director at mindit.io. "An AI-native organization runs on clean, governed, connected data. SAP BDC gives our clients in the DACH region exactly that foundation; the kind you can actually build autonomous agents and real AI workflows on, not just dashboards."The partnership enhances mindit.io’s ability to support clients in designing, implementing, and optimizing data-centric platforms that span from foundational engineering to operational intelligence.mindit.io’s services help organizations transition legacy data systems into strong, scalable architectures that support real-time decision-making and foster long-term competitive advantages."Data is what makes an AI-native organization actually work," said Irina Arsene, Chair of the Board and CEO of mindit.io. "Our collaboration with SAP BDC is a concrete step in how we help enterprises get there — not by declaring AI-readiness, but by building the data infrastructure that makes it real. Unified, governed, ready for agents. That is the foundation every enterprise needs before AI can deliver anything meaningful."About mindit.iomindit.io is a software engineering and AI/data transformation company serving DACH enterprise clients in banking and retail; building governed, analytics-ready data ecosystems and deploying autonomous AI agents that drive measurable business outcomes. Founded on the conviction that clean data powers intelligent agents and that organizational discipline matters more than speed alone, mindit.io delivers mission-critical solutions for enterprises across Europe.About SAP Business Data CloudSAP Business Data Cloud is a fully managed SaaS platform that unifies, governs, and activates enterprise data from SAP and third-party sources. It gives leaders clear context for analytics and AI. BDC offers real-time insights, intelligent applications, and seamless data integration to accelerate digital transformation and decision-making.

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