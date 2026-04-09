AI for Everyone: Why Metana Is Expanding and What That Means for the Future of Tech Education

Metana expands beyond Web3 into AI bootcamps for professionals, developers & teams — closing the skills gap before it closes on you.

We've seen this pattern before with Web3, and we're seeing it again, only much faster. AI is not a trend. It is the new operating system for work.” — Harsha Abeygunawardene, CEO, Metana

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coding bootcamps have always existed, but when Web3 emerged, most were caught heavy on theory while companies were hiring for roles candidates couldn't fill. Metana was the first to change that , delivering hands-on training that helped professionals make a real transition into web development.Now the same pattern is repeating with AI, only faster. No longer a niche skill AI’s becoming a baseline expectation across industries. According to PwC's 2025 AI Jobs Barometer, skills in AI-exposed jobs are changing 66% faster than other roles, while only about one third of workers receive any formal training.An Evolution of What Already WorksMetana built its reputation preparing developers for the next wave of the internet, with Web3 programs built around one core philosophy: practical, hands-on learning. That same philosophy now drives its expansion into three distinct AI bootcamps AI Training for ProfessionalsBuilt for the 99% of the workforce that needs to work smarter, not build smarter. Marketers, operators, sales teams, and executives are all expected to integrate AI into their workflows now, often without any structured training.This four-week live bootcamp moves non-technical professionals from passive awareness to practical application. No technical background required. The curriculum covers three tracks, Sales, Education, and Operations and Marketing. Students work through:• Understanding how AI thinks, so you know when to trust it and when not to• Giving AI clear instructions that get usable results• Turning current tasks like emails, reports, and planning into repeatable AI workflows• Automating real work using tools like Google Docs and SheetsBy Week 4, every student leaves with a fully rebuilt workflow specific to their profession, a reusable prompt library, and a deliverable they can put to work immediately.AI Training for DevelopersMost developers already use tools like Cursor, Copilot, and Claude Code. But using AI is not the same as engineering with it. This four-week live bootcamp is built for working engineers in frontend, backend, fullstack, and DevOps roles who are ready to move beyond autocomplete and start building production-grade AI systems.The curriculum spans four modules: Foundations and AI Workflow Integration, LLM Workflows and System Design, Evaluation Testing and Reliability, and Agents, MCP, and Production Systems. Students learn to:• Build real AI-powered features beyond autocomplete• Structure AI outputs so they are predictable and usable in code• Test and validate AI systems so they don't break in production• Integrate AI workflows directly into existing codebasesGraduates leave with a documented, version-controlled, eval-backed AI system embedded in their actual development workflow. Cohorts are capped at eight engineers, intentionally, so questions get answered and work gets reviewed.At the organizational level, most teams have no shared standard, resulting in inconsistent output, duplicated effort, and unaccounted risk. According to MIT research, 95% of AI pilots show no measurable ROI beyond the pilot period, not because of the tools, but because of the absence of shared systems and standards.This enterprise program is built for engineering organizations of 5 to 50 that have AI tool access but no shared infrastructure. Over four weeks, teams build:• A shared approach to using AI consistently across the team• Standard workflows for AI in development tasks• A system to review AI-generated outputs before shipping• Clear guidelines on safe internal AI useCustom cohorts can be scheduled around a team's calendar and built on their actual codebase.Responsible AI PracticesAs AI becomes embedded in everyday business, responsible AI practices are essential for compliance and trust. For professionals, this means evaluating AI outputs for fairness, documenting decision-making, and ensuring transparency.FinallyThe skills gap won't close itself. Every major tech shift has left behind professionals who waited too long. AI is no different, except the window is narrower this time. Metana is building programs not for the future of work, but for the work that's already here.For more information, visit metana.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.