CAM announces Hanna Bella Cartret as New Head of Human Resources and Quality Controls 'HRQC'

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAM, North Carolina’s Largest Provider of SCRAM Systems Offender Monitoring Technology and Services Announces Hanna Bella Cartret as New Head of Human Resources and Quality Controls “HRQC”CAM, North Carolina’s largest provider of SCRAM systems offender monitoring technology and services, announces the appointment of Hanna Bella Cartret as Head of Human Resources and Quality Controls (HRQC). This strategic move aligns with CAM’s mission to achieve customer satisfaction through best practices while sustaining the course toward continuing five-star reviews.Key AnnouncementAppointment**: Hanna Bella Cartret named Head of Human Resources and Quality Controls (HRQC).Cartret is promoted from within CAM’s ranks, reflecting the company’s commitment to recognizing internal talent and preserving institutional knowledge.Her resume and training include extensive government relations experience at home and globally, complemented by unique training programs. Cartret’s research publications include articles on geopolitics and region-specific conflicts.Cartret has previously worked with a key global foundation in Washington DC.As HRQC, she will engage area partners to solicit recommendations for service improvements and ideas to share with the OEM partner for future research and development.CAM emphasizes ongoing collaboration and training with its SCRAM Systems partner to ensure user-friendly, cutting-edge technology.CAM’s ongoing feedback loops with provider support and improved public safety outcomes for cost-effective community solutions.About CAM and SCRAMCAM is North Carolina’s leading provider of SCRAM systems and offender monitoring technology and services. The company maintains a mission to improve public safety while minimizing disruption to families and communities.CAM is the only OEM regional “Preferred Partner” and is recognized nationally among peers for its advanced, user-friendly 24-hour Tier 4 monitoring solutions with same day service.Since its founding in 2017, CAM’s leadership and staff have deep roots in government contracting, law enforcement, and public safety.CAM has been cited for transforming the monitoring of alcohol-involved offenders by courts, agencies, and treatment centers.Approved by SLED and SCDPP, CAM also offers ignition interlock, location monitoring and remote alcohol solutions along drug testing services.About the HRQC InitiativeThe HRQC role signals CAM’s dedication to maintaining and elevating standards in human resources and quality control across all programs.The company plans ongoing enhancements to service delivery through partner feedback, rigorous quality controls, and forward-looking development with its OEM partner.For more information, please contact CAM Communications at mailto:CAM@SCRAMSytemsnc.com or visit www.scramsystemsnc.com

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