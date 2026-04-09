Clutch ranks Cleveroad among the top five custom software development companies in the United States in its Q1 2026 Leaders Matrix with a perfect 40/40 score.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleveroad, a custom software development company with offices in the United States and Estonia, has been named one of the top five custom software development firms in the United States in the Clutch Q1 2026 Leaders Matrix . The recognition is based on Clutch's Ability to Deliver index — a composite score built from verified client reviews, client and experience data, and measured market presence. Cleveroad received a perfect score of 40 out of 40 in the Q1 review cycle.Clutch is a B2B research and ratings platform that evaluates service providers across more than 150 industries. The Leaders Matrix for custom software development in the United States is updated quarterly and reflects active client feedback submitted during the review period. Entry into the top five signals sustained delivery performance, not a one-time result. All five companies in this quarter's top tier achieved maximum or near-maximum scores across Clutch's evaluation criteria."This result is a direct reflection of the clients we work with and the standards they hold us to," said Ivan Stepankov, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Cleveroad. "Custom software development is a discipline where execution matters more than claims. A perfect Ability to Deliver score tells us our clients see that difference in practice."Cleveroad has built web and mobile applications, AI/ML solutions, and dedicated development teams for clients in healthcare, logistics, retail, and fintech since 2011. The company works with mid-market and enterprise businesses across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. The Q1 2026 Clutch result extends a record of consistent recognition that the company has built across 250+ completed projects.Q1 2026 Leaders: Top Five Custom Software Development Companies in the United StatesClutch's Q1 2026 Leaders Matrix identified the following five companies as the highest-rated custom software development firms in the United States, based on verified client data collected through March 31, 2026.CleveroadGoji LabsAtomic ObjectBairesDevSix Feet Up, Inc.CleveroadCustom software development is at the core of Cleveroad's work — from web and mobile applications to AI/ML integration and dedicated engineering teams built around client-specific requirements. The company brings 15 years of delivery history and 250 to 999 specialists to industries where software complexity is high: healthcare, logistics, retail, and fintech. Clients across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East rely on Cleveroad for both project-based engagements and long-term product development. In Q1 2026, Clutch awarded the company a perfect Ability to Deliver score of 40 out of 40, based on 20 verified client reviews.Goji LabsGoji Labs is a Los Angeles-based firm that focuses on custom digital product development for startups and growth-stage companies. Custom software development represents 40 percent of the firm's service mix, with engagements spanning product discovery, architecture, and full-cycle delivery. Goji Labs employs between 50 and 249 people, and charges between $100 and $149 per hour.Atomic ObjectAtomic Object is a custom software consultancy headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The firm builds software products for clients in the manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise sectors, with custom software development accounting for 50 percent of its work. Atomic Object employs between 50 and 249 people and charges between $150 and $199 per hour.BairesDevBairesDev is a San Francisco-based technology firm with a team of between 1,000 and 9,999 engineers. The company delivers custom software development, staff augmentation, and managed development teams to enterprise clients across multiple industries. Custom software development accounts for 30 percent of its service portfolio.Six Feet Up, Inc.Six Feet Up is a Fishers, Indiana-based consultancy specializing in Python, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven custom development. Custom software development accounts for 50 percent of the firm's engagements. The company employs 10-49 specialists and charges $200-$300 per hour. Six Feet Up received an Ability to Deliver score of 39.8 out of 40 in Q1 2026.Clutch recalculates scores on a rolling quarterly basis. Ratings reflect verified reviews submitted within the active window, which means each quarter's Leaders Matrix is independent of the prior period's results. The Leaders Matrix places companies along two axes — Ability to Deliver and service focus concentration — giving buyers a consistent, data-grounded reference when selecting a development partner.Cleveroad's Q1 2026 placement builds on sustained recognition from Clutch across healthcare, logistics software, and fintech platforms. The company's active development work currently spans AI integration, platform modernization, and cross-platform product development.About CleveroadCleveroad is a custom software development company founded in 2011, with offices in the United States and Estonia. The company builds web and mobile applications, AI/ML solutions, and dedicated development teams for businesses in healthcare, logistics, retail, fintech, and other industries. Cleveroad serves clients across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. More information: cleveroad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.