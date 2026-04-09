AllScale Partners with Bravo Rewards to Bring Stablecoin Dining to Over 450 Restaurants in Vancouver

AllScale partners with Bravo Rewards to bring seamless stablecoin payments to over 450 restaurants in Vancouver.

AllScale’s checkout integration with Bravo Rewards provides stablecoin payment to Vancouver's culinary scene for up to 10x rewards across 450+ restaurants.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale has announced a strategic partnership with Bravo Rewards, one of Vancouver's fastest-growing dining payment and rewards platforms, expanding stablecoin-powered transactions to more than 450 restaurants across the city.The partnership follows Bravo Rewards' successful integration of AllScale's checkout functionality into its platform, which gives stablecoin holders in Vancouver a direct path to real-world dining value. Users can top up instantly and earn up to 10x the rewards compared to conventional payment methods.Bravo Rewards has built an active community of more than 45,000 registered users in the Vancouver area. The app functions as a unified dining wallet and restaurant discovery platform, with built-in bill-splitting, so groups can settle shared meals without friction. Bravo also taps into the social side of dining where users can share finds and engage with the city's food-scene community. The platform is also developing infrastructure for AI-powered agentic commerce, highlighting its potential at the crossroads of payments and automated dining decisions.The partnership connects frictionless stablecoin utility directly to Vancouver's diverse culinary scene. Bravo empowers users to earn instant rewards across an elite network of culinary partners. This curated selection ranges from Michelin-recognized icons—such as L’Abattoir, Pidgin, and the acclaimed Zarak by Afghan Kitchen—to beloved neighborhood staples, including A&W and the R&B Brewery. Bravo Rewards has curated the best of Vancouver for every craving and every occasion."Our mission is to build the transaction layer for the future of agentic commerce," said Max, Founder & CEO of Bravo Rewards. "Right now, AI can predict user intention, but without the final transaction data, it’s still just guessing. To truly close the loop from a user's intention to their final action, we have to be able to process stablecoins. By integrating seamless stablecoin payments, we are closing that loop and making AI significantly smarter for both our restaurants and diners."For AllScale, the Bravo partnership is a direct expression of its core brand thesis: that stablecoin payments should work as seamlessly as any other checkout experience, without requiring users or merchants to engage with the underlying technology."We are building a 100% non-custodial infrastructure, meaning we empower users and businesses to completely control their own assets," said Leo, Co-founder & COO of AllScale. "Our goal is to fully abstract the complexities of blockchain. Whether you're a diner paying with stablecoins or a merchant receiving them, you shouldn't need to understand tokens or on-chain services. The blockchain should be invisible — and that's exactly what we're delivering."Vancouver residents can download the Bravo app at bravoup.ca to explore participating restaurants and begin earning rewards through stablecoin-powered dining. Businesses interested in leveraging stablecoins can visit allscale.io to learn more about AllScale's checkout solutions.About Bravo Rewards: Founded in 2024, Bravo Rewards is a Vancouver-based dining platform combining payments, rewards, social discovery, and AI-commerce infrastructure into a unified experience for diners and restaurants.About AllScale: AllScale is a non-custodial stablecoin neobank offering global businesses seamless payment experiences for merchants and consumers alike.For media enquiries, contact:AllscaleShawn Pang+1 (416) 605‑0175hi@allscale.io225 W 8th Ave Vancouver, British Columbia V5Y 1N3, CA

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