Top 5 cost segregation providers ranked by methodology, pricing, and turnaround

25 providers scored across five categories, residential, STR/Airbnb, multifamily, commercial, as bonus depreciation restoration drives record demand

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CostSegregationReviews.com has published its 2026 rankings of cost segregation providers, evaluating 25 firms across five property-type categories. Each provider was scored on methodology quality, pricing, turnaround time, property-type specialization, and CPA workflow integration.

2026 Top Providers by Property Type:

Residential (SFR, Duplex, Condo)

1. KBKG - 8.5/10

2. R.E. Cost Seg - 8.5/10

3. Cost Seg Smart - 8.5/10

Short-Term Rental / Airbnb

1. R.E. Cost Seg - 9.0/10

2. Cost Seg Smart - 8.5/10

3. KBKG - 8.0/10

Multifamily (5+ Units)

1. KBKG - 8.5/10

2. R.E. Cost Seg - 8.0/10

3. Cost Seg Smart - 8.0/10

Commercial (Office, Retail, Medical)

1. KBKG - 9.0/10

2. Seneca Cost Seg - 8.5/10

3. CSSI - 8.0/10

Industrial (Warehouse, Manufacturing)

1. KBKG - 8.5/10

2. Seneca Cost Seg - 8.0/10

3. Cost Seg Smart - 7.5/10

"No single firm dominates every property type," said the CostSegregationReviews.com editorial team. "KBKG leads in commercial and industrial, but for residential and STR investors - which is where the bulk of new demand is - smaller firms are now matching the same engineering methodology at a fraction of the cost."

"I used to tell my clients under a million dollars that cost segregation wasn't worth it because the study would cost them $5,000," said George Kamara, CPA. "Now I'm ordering them for $400K rentals and the reports are the same quality. The industry caught up."

Key market findings:

Pricing gap is widening. Tier 1 firms charge $5,000-$15,000+ for a residential study. Three firms now deliver engineering-based studies under $1,000 with the same RSMeans cost data and IRS Audit Techniques Guide compliance.

Site visits are disappearing. 8 of the top 10 residential providers now offer remote-only studies using satellite imagery, county assessor data, and construction cost databases.

STR is the fastest-growing segment. Short-term rental studies reclassify 20-30% of depreciable basis - 5-10 points higher than unfurnished rentals - because furniture, fixtures, and equipment all qualify for accelerated depreciation.

CPA integration separates the best from the rest. Top firms deliver CPA-ready packages with Form 4562 data, Form 3115 filing instructions, and direct CPA support.

The full rankings, individual company reviews, pricing comparisons, and evaluation methodology are available at costsegregationreviews.com.

About CostSegregationReviews.com

CostSegregationReviews.com is a comparison platform that evaluates cost segregation providers across residential, STR, multifamily, commercial, and industrial property types. The site scores firms on methodology, pricing, turnaround, and CPA integration using a published evaluation framework.

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