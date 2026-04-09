Boutiques Singapore Returns for The Spring Summer Edition 2026, Featuring a Record Wave of New Fashion Labels

Boutiques Singapore makes its return with The Spring Summer Edition 2026 Boutiques Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutiques Singapore makes its return to the F1 Pit Building with The Spring Summer Edition 2026 from 15 to 17 May 2026.

This edition places fashion at the forefront, a reflection of the season where many aesthetes look to refresh their wardrobes and expand their personal style. Bringing together over 300 local and international brands, the upcoming edition’s lineup features a strong slate of fashion and accessory labels from around the globe that span from Japan to New Zealand, alongside some of Singapore’s best and brightest talents.

More than just a shopping destination, Boutiques also continues to evolve as a lifestyle experience: Beyond a wide range of food, home and living, and beauty brands, the event has also refreshed the popular Garage Café and several returning lounge spaces, which serve as thoughtfully designed spaces for visitors to unwind in and discover a series of curated arts experiences.

The Art & Chess Circle in 2A introduces a more design-led and community-driven dimension to Boutiques. Featuring local art platform Gofy and community street chess group Aliwal Chess Club, this stylish lounge is conceived as a relaxed, laidback space that brings together a series of workshops, artist talks, and bite

Meanwhile, the Music Lounge in 3A brings back its signature music-driven concept with a more elevated, refined atmosphere. In collaboration with local vinyl store Avant Culture Club, the lounge features a curated vinyl experience complete with turntables, headphones, and a library of records for visitors to delve into at their own pace.

A new partnership with Air New Zealand sees the introduction of a special lounge in 2B, where visitors can try the viral Skycouch in person and participate in a lucky draw for a pair of return tickets to New Zealand, while The Artground’s dedicated kids’ drop-off zone returns to Room 3D.

The Garage Café also returns with a refreshed concept, with part of the space evolving into a lively bar and dining hub designed for guests to unwind and enjoy a drink in a relaxed, breezy setting. This edition also expands Boutiques’ halal-friendly offerings with the introduction of the likes of Deli by The Meatery, and returning favourites like Rostii.

The Spring Summer Edition places a sharper focus on fashion, reflecting both the season of renewal and a growing appetite for design-led dressing. From the Philippines comes Sonoma, which makes its Singapore debut. In addition to its full second collection, it will also exclusively debut its Summer Collection at Boutiques. Homegrown multi-brand retailer Ariseo brings a series of exclusives from the cult-favourite Vietnamese label Bunnyhill Concept, which will be presenting its Seablade Collection in Singapore for the first time, while Bali-based fashion label SANJE brings with it refined, contemporary pieces that feel both premium and comfortable even in warm climes, including pieces from its upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which will be launched exclusively at Boutiques.

Complementing the strong fashion line-up is a curated selection of jewellery and accessory brands. Newcomer Risque Roma brings a balance of accessibility and elegance, with designs inspired by Italian craftsmanship, while viral Singaporean brand Sunnysde brings its popular glass flower pieces, along the Boutiques-exclusive debut of its highly anticipated one-of-a-kind glass rings.

Beyond fashion, Boutiques has also put together a curated range of brands from both Singapore and around the world that run the gamut from gourmet food to objects of desire for the home.

This edition’s F&B line-up introduces a fresh mix of concepts designed for modern palates and lifestyles. New to Boutiques is TINY Beer Co, which brings premium non-alcoholic craft beers from New Zealand. Fellow newcomers The Portside Market presents premium Spanish tinned seafood and artisanal jams for effortless, sophisticated entertaining.

Newcomer Heirloom Garden introduces its indoor kitchen garden concept, with sleek stainless steel microgreen growers designed in Singapore and made in Japan, alongside exclusive seed packs curated for both flavour and nutrition. Returning favourite Eden Living continues its focus on quiet, intentional design with handcrafted wooden lamps and decor pieces created in collaboration with artisans in Singapore and Korea, including exclusive launches and a special artist collaboration debuting at Boutiques.

A refreshed perspective on everyday beauty comes to Boutiques through a selection of brands that put transparency, sustainability and intentional formulation at their core.

Zeromultiple introduces botanic skincare and natural makeup free from petrochemicals, with Boutiques-exclusive lipstick shades and new launches designed with sensitive skin in mind. Local refill-based skincare brand SUKOON presents a luxuriant, sensory experience with its essential oil body wash, formulated with 17 botanical extracts.

In keeping with Boutiques Singapore’s commitment to giving back and championing purpose-driven brands, the event continues to welcome socially conscious organisations to bring their causes to a wider audience.

Alongside returning partners such as ART:DIS Studio, which will showcase a DIY flower bar, and Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd (Babes), a longtime partner that will exhibit a selection of handmade items — this edition welcomes for the first time the Yellow Ribbon Project.

A key highlight of this edition, the Yellow Ribbon Project, is introduced with the support of Senior Minister of State Sim Ann. Through its Visual Arts Hub programme, it presents a series of ceramic cups exclusive to Boutiques – each handcrafted and individually glazed by inmates, accompanied by a personal note from the maker.

Awarded each edition to emerging local talents, the Boutiques Showcase Grant reflects Boutiques Singapore’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative voices. Brands are awarded a combination of financial support, marketing guidance, and mentorship, with the aim of fostering connections with fellow creatives and empowering them as they continue to grow and expand.

At this edition, Boutiques Singapore is proud to present the Grant to five new recipients — Days of Ever, ERTH, Goliath, Balthazaar, and PIANG — as well as two returning awardees, Wolfsloth and Aomorie.

Tickets to Boutiques Singapore: Spring Summer Edition 2026 are now available and can be purchased via this link.

Visit their website for more information.

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