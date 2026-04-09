Alona Lebedieva: ‘Industrial visa-free regime’ is becoming closer for Ukrainian manufacturers

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted European integration draft law No. 12221, which harmonizes Ukrainian legislation in the areas of conformity assessment body accreditation and technical regulation with European Union law. These changes are a key step toward concluding the ACAA Agreement — the so-called “industrial visa-free regime” between Ukraine and the EU.This mechanism is expected to open up easier access for Ukrainian industrial goods to the EU internal market. Following the conclusion of the ACAA, products in the covered sectors will be able to enter the EU market based on the mutual recognition of conformity assessment results carried out in Ukraine.“For Ukrainian industry, this is not just another stage of legislative adaptation, but a tool for real entry into the EU internal market with higher added value,” says Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group Aurum Group.The draft law implements European legal norms that are intended to enable Ukrainian conformity assessment bodies to operate under rules recognized at the EU level. Among other things, the document harmonizes key terminology with European standards, introduces principles for recognizing accreditation results conducted in the EU, and defines rules for interaction with European institutions within the framework of the future ACAA Agreement.As Alona Lebedieva explains, what is particularly important for promoting Ukrainian exports is that the focus is not on raw materials, but on technological and industrial products, for which safety requirements, quality standards, and conformity assessment procedures are decisive. According to her, the adoption of this law strengthens the position of Ukrainian manufacturers in those segments where competitiveness depends not only on price, but also on trust in certification, standards, and production culture.Within the framework of the Association Agreement, the ACAA is предусмотрена for sectors listed in Annex III, and in the future its scope is expected to be extended to all relevant sectors after full alignment of legislation, standards, and institutions. At the first stage, three areas have been identified as priorities for ACAA preparation: low-voltage electrical equipment, electromagnetic compatibility of equipment, and machinery. These sectors are the starting point for the practical launch of the “industrial visa-free regime.”“The faster Ukraine completes this stage of convergence with European requirements, the sooner our manufacturers will gain not only formal access, but also a much stronger negotiating position in the EU market. For machine-building and related industries, this could become one of the most important tools for scaling exports,” emphasizes Alona Lebedieva.

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