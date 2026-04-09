Teri Smith-Pickens, Best-Selling Author, Exposes the Psychological Roots of Monophobia and Its Impact on Survival Mode

Teri Smith-Pickens

Irrational fear can disrupt life at its core. Teri Smith-Pickens exposes monophobia and how trauma drives it

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teri Smith-Pickens, award-winning and best-selling author, speaker, and mental health practitioner, is drawing attention to monophobia, a serious yet often misunderstood condition that goes far beyond simple loneliness. While solitude can foster personal growth and self-identity, for some individuals, being alone triggers intense anxiety, fear, and emotional distress, responses often rooted in unresolved trauma from childhood.

“When adults fail to protect children from their fears, both rational and irrational, it results in trauma, and their premature brain can become frozen in a protective posture, leaving them in survival mode,” says Smith-Pickens.

According to Verywell Health, diagnosis is the first step toward solving the problem. The symptoms are clear, and those who believe they may suffer from monophobia should seek treatment. Symptoms include persistent fear lasting longer than six months, active avoidance, and immediate anxiety. The fear is out of proportion to the actual danger and causes significant disruption to daily functioning, including social and occupational life.

Smith-Pickens says monophobia can affect a person in many negative ways. One example is survival mode, described in The Irrational Fear Cure: In Four Miraculous Steps as altering how a person experiences their senses.

“Monophobia, also called autophobia, is a perceptual disturbance of the sense of touch. This sense is the comfort sense. It is fundamental for feeling connected, comforted, and having someone there, especially through skin-to-skin contact. A lack of touch can increase anxiety and feelings of isolation and loneliness. Physical contact reduces anxiety, stress, and loneliness. People with this disturbance of the sense of touch can suffer emotional distress both in solitude and in the company of others. Monophobics struggle with an irrational fear of being unable to handle life by themselves,” Smith-Pickens explains.

Untreated monophobia can lead a person to end up alone. The renowned author notes that some individuals struggle with fear of abandonment and maintaining relationships, even when their partners are physically present. This can create stress for the other party and may contribute to higher divorce rates.

“In our culture, we can observe people who become widowed or divorced and, to avoid being alone, enter another relationship before allowing any period of mourning. This can result in multiple divorces or failed relationships. Also, many seniors who are monophobic experience heightened feelings of despair and loneliness due to an irrational fear of spending time alone or socializing with strangers after a loss,” states Smith-Pickens.

To overcome it, she recommends coaching or therapy, such as exposure therapy or meditation, to help identify often-unconscious patterns. She also suggests a spiritual journey to fill the internal void that makes a person feel unable to remain within themselves and to identify a power greater than themselves.

About Teri Smith-Pickens

Dedicated to helping people exit survival mode by overcoming fear and restoring emotional balance, Teri Smith-Pickens is an award-winning, best-selling author, speaker, mental health practitioner, and coach. Through her coaching, speaking, and media appearances, she inspires individuals to confront the underlying causes of irrational fears and reclaim control of their lives. Her book, The Irrational Fear Cure: In Four Miraculous Steps, explores the roots of fear and offers a path toward healing and freedom.

To learn more about Smith-Pickens and her impactful work, click here: https://thefearcure.com/

Teri Smith-Pickens is available for interviews.

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