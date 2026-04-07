Governor Abbott Highlights Texas’ Economic Success At TXSE Event In Florida

TEXAS, April 7 - April 7, 2026 | Miami, Florida | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a roundtable and press conference hosted by the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) to highlight the explosive growth of Texas — and the broader Southeastern “Boom Belt” — as the economic engine of America at the Pérez Art Museum.

"The center of gravity for American capitalism is now headquartered in the boom belt," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas Stock Exchange is the natural extension of that capitalism. It ensures that capital markets will reflect the quadrant that is driving American growth. The foundation is already built. The policies are already in place. Enjoy the success that so many have experienced and incorporate in the Boom Belt."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott touted Texas as America’s economic juggernaut with the eighth-largest economy in the world and more Fortune 500 companies than any other state in the nation. The Governor also underscored Texas’ world-class business climate and the role TXSE will play in advancing success in the state and throughout the American Boom Belt.

Additionally, Governor Abbott compared visionary business leaders to the mantra of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky found success on the ice by skating to where the puck is going, rather to where it currently is. Likewise, business leaders are skating to Texas, where they can find success in the future, rather than staying put in states with hostile business climates and restrictive regulations. The Governor encouraged all companies from across the country to follow other visionary leaders and bring their listing to the TXSE to be a part of the financial miracle happening in the Southeast.

The Governor was joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, Citadel Securities President Jim Esposito, Texas Stock Exchange Founder & CEO Jim Lee, and other business leaders and public officials.