Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,673 in the last 365 days.

FAA Proposes $255,000 Fine Against American Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $255,000 civil penalty against American Airlines (American) for allegedly violating drug and alcohol regulations.

The FAA alleges that between May 2019 and December 2023 American allowed 12 flight attendants who tested positive on drug and alcohol tests to resume performing safety-sensitive duties without completing all the required follow-up testing. The employees tested positive for substances including alcohol, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

American has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FAA Proposes $255,000 Fine Against American Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.