FAA Proposes $255,000 Fine Against American Airlines for Alleged Drug and Alcohol Violation

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $255,000 civil penalty against American Airlines (American) for allegedly violating drug and alcohol regulations.

The FAA alleges that between May 2019 and December 2023 American allowed 12 flight attendants who tested positive on drug and alcohol tests to resume performing safety-sensitive duties without completing all the required follow-up testing. The employees tested positive for substances including alcohol, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

American has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.