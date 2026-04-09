Southeast Region to host hunter education open house for volunteer instructors in April

Idaho Fish and Game's Southeast Region will be hosting an upcoming Hunter Education Program Open House for current and prospective volunteer instructors. The event will take place on Friday, April 24 at the regional office in Pocatello located at 1345 Barton Rd. Those interested are welcome to stop by during the open house anytime between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided!

This open house is an excellent opportunity for community members interested in becoming certified hunter education instructors to learn more about the program, training process, and the important role instructors play in promoting safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices. The event will also serve as a refresher and re-engagement opportunity for current instructors.

What to expect at the Hunter Education Program Open House:

New volunteers are invited to explore how they can get involved and make a difference.



Veteran instructors who have not been active in the past year are encouraged to attend to complete updated paperwork and reconnect with the program.



Active instructors are welcome to stop by to refresh their documentation, connect with fellow educators, and meet new volunteers joining the team.



All attendees will have the chance to meet program coordinators, ask questions, and network with other instructors in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Whether you are new to hunter education or a long-time instructor, we encourage you to join us for an informative and engaging evening!

For more information, please contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208- 232-4703 or via email at tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov.

Please use the following link to reserve your seat and help us forecast attendance.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4FA5A82EA3FDC70-61567479-hunter#/