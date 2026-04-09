Decision Made to Relocate 'Monster Hunter Bridge' to Nijigen no Mori

Osaka, Kansai Expo Legacy: Entertainment of the Future Comes to Awaji Island in Japan

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President and CEO: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) today announced that “Monster Hunter Bridge,” an experiential attraction that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the “Monster Hunter” series and is currently exhibited inside the “Osaka Healthcare Pavilion” in Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (hereinafter “Expo 2025”), will be relocated around fiscal 2027 to Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Nijigen no Mori in Japan.“Monster Hunter Bridge” is an experiential attraction developed by Capcom Co., Ltd. (hereinafter“Capcom”) for Expo 2025, inspired by the theme “REBORN” of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion where it was exhibited. By wearing specialized AR devices, visitors can enjoy the world of “Monster Hunter” through an unprecedented immersive experience that combines a 360° theater, immersive sound, and floor vibrations. The attraction proved highly popular, drawing approximately 100,000 visitors during the exhibition period.At Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park “Nijigen no Mori,” which has now been selected as the relocation site, “Monster Hunter The Field in Nijigen no Mori” was operated from July 2024 through November 2025. Visitors enjoyed the world of “Monster Hunter” reproduced in the great outdoors through two types of quests: “Field Exploration,” in which they searched for scattered Item Boxes and “Palico” companions across an area of approximately 130,000 m², and “Large Monster Hunt,” in which they wore a dedicated action controller and a tracking device, and attempted to defeat giant monsters appearing on screen.By relocating this attraction, Nijigen no Mori Inc. aims to further promote tourism on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture while ensuring the continued development of the entertainment of the future, the legacy of Expo 2025 created by Capcom.■Overview of the Relocation of “Monster Hunter Bridge”“Monster Hunter Bridge” is an experiential attraction based on the “Monster Hunter” series, developed by Capcom for Expo 2025. Visitors wear specialized AR devices and can fully immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind attraction, which fuses a 360° theater, immersive sound, and floor vibrations.The attraction is scheduled to be relocated to Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park “Nijigen no Mori” around fiscal year 2027.■(Reference) Overview of Nijigen no Mori Inc.Location: 924-1 Iwaya, Awaji City, Hyogo PrefectureEstablished: December 8, 2016Representative: Hiroshige Sadamatsu, President and CEOBusiness Description: Operation of Nijigen no Mori, etc.■(Reference) Overview of Capcom Co., Ltd.Location: 3-1-3 Uchihirano-machi, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka PrefectureEstablished: June 11, 1983Representative: Haruhiro Tsujimoto, President and COOBusiness Description: Planning, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of home video game software, mobile content, and amusement equipment, as well as operation of amusement facilities, etc.©CAPCOM

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