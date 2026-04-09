EsquiHER: A Women’s Empowerment Event by Meldon Law, Hosted by Jessica Meldon Nessim in Aventura

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The opening of Meldon Law’s new office in Aventura has highlighted an important need in North Dade’s legal community. As the area continues to grow, opportunities for women attorneys and judges to connect locally remain limited.To help close that gap, Meldon Law and attorney Jessica Meldon Nessim have launched EsquiHER, an initiative centered on building meaningful relationships within the legal community. The effort is grounded in a simple idea: people prefer to do business with those they know, like, and trust.The first EsquiHER event will take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m. at Café Maison la Fleur in Aventura ParkSquare. The gathering will bring together women in the legal field for conversation, connection, and community.“As North Dade grows, creating opportunities for women in the legal profession to connect close to home is more important than ever,” said Jessica Meldon Nessim. “EsquiHER is about fostering real relationships and building a strong, supportive network.”The initiative reflects a broader commitment from Meldon Law to support the communities it serves while encouraging collaboration among professionals. With more attorneys and judges working in North Dade, local connections play an important role in long-term professional growth.EsquiHER aims to create a welcoming environment where women in the legal field can meet, share experiences, and form lasting relationships that extend beyond a single event.Women attorneys, judges, and professionals in the legal field are invited to attend the inaugural breakfast and take part in building a stronger local network.Event details:Wednesday, April 22nd8:30 AMCafé Maison la Fleur2906 NE 207th St, Unit 102Aventura, FL 33180Scan the QR code to RSVP. Meldon Law and Jessica Meldon Nessim look forward to meeting and connecting with women across the legal community in Aventura.

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