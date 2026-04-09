Public Awareness Efforts Expand as Online Fraud cases in Mongolia Increases by 296 Percent

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With online fraud losses in Mongolia reaching 694 billion MNT in 2025, the “Only in Fairy Tales” initiative raises cybersecurity awareness among the public.

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online fraud has emerged as a serious and rapidly growing threat in Mongolia, reaching a level that demands urgent and widespread public attention. According to statistics, losses from online fraud totaled 694 billion MNT in 2025 alone, while fraud-related crimes have surged by 296 percent over the past five years. Notably, more than 30 percent of all recorded crimes in 2025 occurred in the digital environment, underscoring the scale and severity of cyber risks facing the country.These trends underscore that, alongside technological advancement, user awareness, and responsible digital behavior are critical to preventing cybercrime. In response, Unitel Group, a leading telecommunications company in Mongolia, is launching the “Only in Fairy Tales” cyber security awareness campaign to strengthen public understanding and help prevent online fraud and cyber risks nationwide.The “Only in Fairy Tales” campaign distinguishes itself by moving beyond conventional warning messages and generic information sharing. Instead, it uses storytelling inspired by popular fairy tales to deliver cyber security messages in a relatable and memorable way. As part of the campaign, four fairy tale themed contents have been created, each illustrating the most common real-life scenarios through creative, narrative-driven storytelling.Moreover, the campaign highlights how many cybercrime cases begin with the careless sharing of personal information. It promotes safe digital practices, such as protecting passwords, account details, and verification codes while emphasizing these simple yet effective habits as key to reducing cyber risks. The “Only in Fairy Tales” initiative also goes beyond by addressing children, teenagers, parents, and guardians, recognizing that digital safety must be reinforced at the family level. Through accessible, age-appropriate storytelling, it encourages the development of responsible and secure digital habits across generations.

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