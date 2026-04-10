Hibino opens U.S. orders April 10 for NieR:Automata 1/1 scale replica set featuring 2B’s sword “Virtuous Contract” “Virtuous Contract” (SMT-A1) Light Ring Steel Base with YoRHa Emblem Nylon Soft Case

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Set includes the full-scale interactive sword, LED Light Ring Display Stand and custom soft case

Hibino Corporation today announced that U.S. orders will open on April 10, 2026, for the “Virtuous Contract” Complete Set (SMT-A1C-A), a 1/1 scale replica of 2B’s sword from NieR:Automata, developed under the supervision of Square Enix. NieR:Automata has sold more than 10 million units worldwide.

The Complete Set combines the full-scale interactive sword “Virtuous Contract” (SMT-A1) with the LED Light Ring Display Stand and a custom soft case designed specifically for the sword. These accessories have not previously been offered in the U.S. as part of a complete set configuration.

In Japan, the display stand and light ring sold out soon after launch, and the second shipment was also quickly claimed, highlighting the strong popularity of both products. In response to customer interest in a complete display configuration, Hibino is now introducing a bundled set for U.S. customers that includes the sword, stand and transport case in a single purchase.

Product details

1. “Virtuous Contract” (SMT-A1)

The SMT-A1 is a full-scale interactive replica that uses built-in sensors to trigger synchronized light and sound effects in response to movement, including the character voice of 2B.

・ Craftsmanship: Hand-woven grip and weathered finish designed to reflect the in-game appearance

・Inspection: Each unit is engraved with a unique serial number, marking it a premium collector’s item.

・Each U.S.-bound unit comes with its own dedicated Japan-issued Certificate of Inspection.

・Specifications: Approx. 54.7 inches in length; approx. 2.6 lbs.

2. LED Light Ring Display Stand

The included display stand is designed to recreate the floating presentation associated with the world of the game. The USB-C-powered light ring provides pulsing illumination, and the steel base features the YoRHa emblem.

3. Custom Soft Case

The custom soft case is made of durable 600D nylon with internal cushioning for storage and transport.

Availability

Orders open at 12:00 a.m. PDT on April 10, 2026, through the official HIBINO smart series website.

Order page:

https://hibino-smartseries.com/products/smt-a1c-a

The first shipping wave is scheduled to begin on or around April 15, 2026 (Japan time).

The second shipment is scheduled to begin on or around May 13, 2026 (Japan time).

Quantities are limited.

Customers who have already purchased the standalone SMT-A1 will receive separate information regarding accessory purchase options.

Delivered pricing

Delivered prices below include shipping, import duties and FedEx signature delivery.

• SMT-A1 (sword only): $899

• SMT-P0C-A: $499

Includes the LED Light Ring Display Stand and custom soft case

• SMT-A1C-A Complete Set: $1,199

The Complete Set offers U.S. customers a single-package option for the full display configuration.

Related links

NieR:Automata

https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/nier-automata

HIBINO smart series

https://hibino-smartseries.com

Official X

https://x.com/smt_series_gl

Disclaimer: Product specifications, pricing and shipping schedules are subject to change without notice.

About Hibino Corporation

Since its founding in 1964, Hibino Corporation has developed a wide range of products, solutions and services centered on sound and visual technologies, guided by its purpose of “Creating Emotions Around the World with Sounds and Visuals.” As a pioneer in sound and visual innovation, Hibino has helped lead the industry since the earliest days of Japan’s concert and live event scene.

By continually expanding the possibilities of sound and visual, Hibino Corporation remains committed to creating new and inspiring experiences.

About HIBINO smart series

HIBINO smart series is Hibino Corporation’s premium collector brand dedicated to bringing iconic items from games and anime into the real world. Drawing on Hibino’s long-standing expertise in sound and visual technology, the brand combines detailed craftsmanship, authentic presence, and interactive light and sound features to create collectibles that offer fans a deeper connection to the stories they love. Through products, experiences, and future services, HIBINO smart series aims to turn imagination into something people can see, hold, and truly feel.

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