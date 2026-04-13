Ouros Jewels Announces Mother’s Day Sale with Up to 40% Off on Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

Ouros Jewels Mothers Day Jewelry Sale Ouros Jewels Brand Logo

Ouros Jewels announces their Mother’s Day sale (Apr 13–May 30, 2026), featuring up to 40% off lab grown diamond jewelry, with complimentary solitaire necklaces.

NEW YORK,NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ouros Jewels, a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, has announced their Mother’s Day sale, running from April 13, 2026 to May 30, 2026, with discounts of up to 40% across its lab-grown diamond collections. The campaign strategically aligns with Mother's Day (May 10, 2026) to capture peak seasonal gifting demand.The limited-period sale features 40% off on ready-to-ship jewelry, catering to customers seeking fast delivery options ahead of the occasion. In parallel, the brand is offering upto 40% off on its Mother’s Day jewelry collection , which includes curated designs intended for everyday wear and sentimental gifting.In addition to ready-made offerings, the campaign emphasizes customization, a growing demand driver within the D2C jewelry segment. Ouros Jewels is providing 30% off on custom solitaire studs , enabling customers to configure specifications such as diamond shape, carat weight, clarity, setting style, and backing type.Similarly, custom solitaire rings are available at 30% off , with buyers able to personalize diamond attributes and ring size.To further incentivize purchases during the campaign period, the brand is offering complimentary lab-grown diamond solitaire necklaces on qualifying orders. Customers placing orders above $999 will receive a 0.50 carat solitaire necklace; those spending above $1,499 will receive a 0.75 carat solitaire necklace, and purchases exceeding $1,999 will include a 1 carat solitaire necklace at no additional cost.The campaign reflects broader shifts in the jewelry retail industry, where consumers are increasingly prioritizing personalization, pricing transparency, and direct-to-consumer purchasing models over traditional retail channels.“All our collections are designed to give customers greater control over their purchase while maintaining high-quality craftsmanship,” said Vijay Sarkheliya. “With this Mother’s Day sale, we are combining meaningful customization with accessible pricing while continuing to promote lab-grown diamonds as a modern and responsible choice. In addition, the complimentary solitaire necklace offering allows us to deliver even greater value, making each purchase feel more complete and gift-ready for the occasion.”All products included in the promotion are crafted using lab grown diamonds, aligning with rising consumer preference for sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to mined diamonds. The brand continues to strengthen its position as a digitally native jewelry retailer focused on customization and efficient D2C distribution.The sale is currently live on the company’s official website and will remain available through May 30, 2026.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a D2C jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamond jewelry. The company offers a wide range of ready-to-ship and customizable designs, combining modern aesthetics with a transparent, direct-to-consumer retail approach.

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