GRYSKLL Announces Summer Soulstice, a Wearable Art and Curated Collectibles Collection Rooted in Creative Wellness

GRYSKLL GRYScale Logo More Than Music. It's a Movement. Cover Art for "A Tension Deficit", Episode 1 in "The GRYSKLL Saga". The EP is the first official album released by GRYSKLL.

The veteran hip-hop collective channels decades of soul, culture, and healing into a limited collection arriving June 2026 exclusively at GRYSKLL.com/Shop

We don't just make music, we fortify culture. Summer Soulstice is an extension of who we are and what we stand for: heartfelt hip-hop, community C.A.R.E., and creative self mastery.” — GRYSKLL

MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRYSKLL , the veteran hip-hop collective known as the "Expendables of Hip-Hop," announces the arrival of Summer Soulstice, a limited collection of wearable art and curated collectibles rooted in the collective's creative wellness mission. Available exclusively at GRYSKLL.com/Shop, Summer Soulstice arrives as GRYSKLL continues to expand one of hip-hop's most purposeful creative wellness ecosystems.GRYSKLL was born in the summer of 2021, forged through the #ReelRhymes hashtag during Instagram's Remix Reels era, when the culture was finding new ways to connect. Since then the collective has grown into a full-scale hip-hop community with members hailing from Illinois, New York, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Connecticut. With most members over 40, the collective brings decades of lived experience, cultural devotion, and hard-won wisdom to everything it creates. Summer Soulstice is no different."We don't just make music, we fortify culture. Summer Soulstice is an extension of who we are and what we stand for: heartfelt hip-hop, community C.A.R.E., and creative self mastery."-- GRYSKLLSummer Soulstice takes its name from the season's turning point and the soul at the center of GRYSKLL's identity. Blending timeless streetwear aesthetics with the collective's unmistakable creative wellness mission, each piece in the limited run reflects a commitment to authenticity, soul, and the values that drive their music, from the gritty storytelling to the introspective depth of A Tension Deficit . Quantities are strictly limited, so fans are encouraged to shop early.The collection arrives during a season of momentum for GRYSKLL. The ongoing GRYSKLL Meets Tha Beggas collaboration series is drawing new attention to the collective's deep roots in the Wu-Tang Killa Bee lineage, while the forthcoming Better Moves podcast prepares to launch this June, deepening the connection between the music, the mission, and the movement.Beyond the music, GRYSKLL operates as a movement. GRYSpace provides a dedicated community platform for open, honest conversations about wellness. GradeSKLL extends the collective's mission into education, spreading hip-hop's foundational element of Knowledge to communities of all ages. Summer Soulstice is the wearable expression of everything those initiatives represent.Summer SoulsticeCollection: Wearable art and curated collectiblesAvailability: June 2026, while supplies lastShop: GRYSKLL.com/ShopMusic: https://www.gryskll.com/shop/music About GRYSKLLGRYSKLL is a hip-hop and creative wellness collective rooted in the belief that healing is accessible through creative practice. Born from a shared love of hip-hop's five elements, MCing, DJing, B-Boying, Graffiti Art, and Knowledge, GRYSKLL has evolved into a multi-platform creative wellness ecosystem encompassing music, podcasting, community programming, and education. With most members over 40, the collective brings decades of lived experience, cultural devotion, and hard-won wisdom to a mission of hope, empowerment, and transformation. GRYSKLL's growing network of initiatives, including the GRYSKLL music, podcast, GRYSpace, GradeSKLL, and the forthcoming Better Moves podcast, reflects its commitment to meeting people where they are and walking alongside them on the journey toward healing.

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