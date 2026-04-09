Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Announces Presidential Disaster Declaration Approval For Hawaiʻi

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER

DECLARATION APPROVAL FOR HAWAIʻI



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 8, 2026

HONOLULU – The following statement about Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for the Hawaiʻi Kona Low storms is attributable to Governor Josh Green:

“I spoke with the Secretary of Homeland Security today and he shared with me that the President has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaiʻi following the recent Kona Low storms.

We’ve been awarded initial federal support to help with response and early recovery efforts. This is an important first step.

As Governor, I am grateful to the President and FEMA for this critical help.

Being recognized as a major disaster is significant because it opens the door for additional federal resources and establishes a shared responsibility between the state and federal government to support our communities throughout our recovery.

The recovery from this storm will be long and difficult and will require constant collaboration with the counties and the federal administration — and I am confident that as with other recent disasters, we will benefit from the aloha we share for each other and our collaborative approach with anyone who can offer assistance.

We will continue to move with urgency to get help to those who need it most.”

# # #