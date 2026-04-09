HDOT preparations for April severe weather and update on recovery from March Kona lows

Main, News Posted on Apr 8, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is continuing storm preparations for the April Severe Weather system. On O‘ahu crews have been clearing streams, culverts and drains from Kahalu‘u to Kahuku and toward Hale‘iwa. Crews are placing water filter socks around the debris from the March storms temporarily stored at Weed Circle to reduce runoff from reaching the road. Water filter socks are also being placed along Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of Waimea Bay, to direct water away from the recent slope stabilization site.

On neighbor islands, crews are completing pre-storm checklists and preparing crews for round-the-clock storm response. At 4:30 p.m., Moloka‘i crews reported Kamehameha V Highway is closed between mile posts 6 and 10 due to water and rocks on the roadway. They are working to clear the rocks and estimate being able to reopen shortly.

Status on the remaining repairs on O‘ahu from the March Kona low events is as follows:

Area Route Issue Notes Kailua Kalaniana‘ole/Pali between Kapa‘a Quarry Road and Castle Junction Landslides Townbound right lane past Castle Junction will be closed 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday thru Sunday.

Townbound right lane from Kapa‘a Quarry Road to Le Jardin Academy closed on the following schedule:

-9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Friday

-6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Kailua Pali Highway, Kailua-bound past Waokanaka Water under the road, pavement repair Water under the road was addressed week of March 30; pavement repairs were completed at 2 p.m. 4/8. Lanes will be reopened when asphalt cools at 3 p.m. Kāne‘ohe Ki‘ona‘ole Road Culvert wash out and undercut roadway Detour available. Design and permitting ongoing. Once the permits are received, construction duration is estimated for four weeks. Kualoa Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Ranch/Johnson Road Installation of French drain to redirect water causing potholes Single lane closure with contraflow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. expected through 4/16. Waialua Farrington Highway between Thompson Corner and Otake Store Road restoration (nighttime) Road will be closed nightly for road restoration from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning through 4/14.

Following completion, crew will move to Kaukonahua Road. Wai‘anae Farrington Highway at Kea‘au Homestead Road Drainage culvert Makai lane is washed out. HDOT will restore single lane access with yield signs.

Crews halted repair projects Wednesday, April 8 and will return to the sites as conditions permit.

HDOT will provide updates on storm impacts on state facilities as they happen at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/weather-traffic/ and encourages everyone to visit ready.hawaii.gov for the latest storm information.

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