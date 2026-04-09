Roswell Shorts Gains Momentum for Season 2 as April 15 Deadline Nears

Roswell Shorts Indie Film Fest Season 2 Roswell Shorts Indie Film Fest Season 2 at International UFO Musum Filmmaker Walter Haussner accepts Best Short Film Noir Award

Indie short film festival returns to Roswell this September, backed by the team behind Riviera Maya’s PAIFF

If you’re looking for a destination festival with opportunity to connect with indie filmmakers this is the festival.” — Amy Maki

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roswell Shorts, the Roswell Shorts Indie Film Festival, is gaining momentum for Season 2 as filmmakers continue entering the 2026 edition ahead of the April 15 regular deadline, followed by the June 15 late deadline and July 15 final extended deadline. Official selections will be announced on August 11, with the festival returning to Roswell on September 25–26, 2026.Dedicated exclusively to short-form independent cinema, Roswell Shorts focuses on films from 1 minute up to 30 minutes across genres and countries. The festival returns to the International UFO Museum & Research Center for two days of screenings, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, keynote discussion, and a live awards ceremony. Organizers also continue to highlight the event’s cost-friendly, no-frills appeal, with selected filmmakers and their entourage able to attend free of charge.While the Roswell setting naturally evokes science fiction and the unknown, Roswell Shorts is not a sci-fi-only or UFO-centric festival. The event welcomes short films across all genres, styles, tones, and creative approaches, from narrative and documentary to animation, experimental work, comedy, drama, thriller, music video, and other distinctive forms of independent storytelling.Roswell Shorts also returns at a time when New Mexico’s film industry continues to expand its national profile. Organizers report that roughly 30% of last season’s officially selected films were regional in nature, and they expect and encourage that trend to continue as the festival grows. With film and television recognized by the New Mexico Film Office as one of the state’s fastest-growing industries, Roswell Shorts adds another point of visibility for indie filmmakers and short-form storytelling within the state’s broader creative economy.Roswell Shorts is produced by the organizers of the Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival (PAIFF) in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The connection gives Roswell Shorts the backing of a parent festival coming off its third and strongest season to date, with nearly 150% growth since its inaugural edition two years ago. Both events were conceived by Rocky Mountain–based veteran festival promoter Dewey Paul Moffitt, whose long-standing ties to the Roswell region helped inspire the festival’s launch.“Roswell Shorts was created to give short filmmakers a festival home that feels exciting, welcoming, and genuinely connected to the spirit of independent cinema,” said Moffitt. “As we build Season 2, we want filmmakers to know this is a festival where short-form work is taken seriously, where artists can connect in person, and where the overall experience remains grounded in communication, community, discovery, and opportunity.”That filmmaker-friendly reputation is already reflected in feedback from inaugural-season participants. Luca Caserta, director of The Reach from Italy, called Roswell Shorts a heartfelt festival organized with passion and expertise. Amy Maki, writer, producer, and director of Steal The Words, said, “If you’re looking for a destination festival with opportunity to connect with indie filmmakers this is the festival.” Walter Haussner, filmmaker behind Xpendable, highlighted the festival’s strong communication, beautiful trailers, and terrific location, while encouraging fellow filmmakers to submit.Roswell Shorts Season 2 Call For Entries are open now through RoswellShorts.com via FilmFreeway. Filmmakers can enter before the April 15 regular deadline, June 15 late deadline, and July 15 final extended deadline, with official selections announced on August 11 and the live festival set for September 25–26 in Roswell.About Roswell ShortsRoswell Shorts is an indie short film festival based in Roswell, New Mexico, dedicated exclusively to short films from one minute up to thirty minutes in length. The festival includes screenings, filmmaker Q&As, networking events, an awards ceremony, and curated discussions centered on the future of short-form storytelling, including projects created using AI tools. Roswell Shorts is produced by the organizers of the Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival.About PAIFFSet in the breathtaking Riviera Maya community of Puerto Aventuras, Mexico and recently named one of the “12 Must-Attend Film Festivals in North America” by Destination Film Guide in its 2025 annual edition, PAIFF continues to gain recognition as a rising cultural destination.General Inquiries: info@roswellshorts.com

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