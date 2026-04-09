Rodeo Fashion Week Kicks Off with a Bang in Houston, Texas, Redefining Western Fashion on a Global Stage

Rodeo Fashion Week kicked off with a bang in Houston, Texas, March 12–15, during the world-renowned Houston Livestock Show.

Rodeo Fashion Week is where Western heritage and high fashion collide—right here in Houston, we’re creating a new legacy” — Travis Hamilton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Fashion Week kicked off with a bang in Houston, Texas, March 12–15, during the world-renowned Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—the largest rodeo event on the planet. More than just a celebration of style, the week marked a groundbreaking moment for an often-overlooked powerhouse: the Western apparel industry, a thriving $30 billion market that continues to shape culture, commerce, and identity across the United States.

What has long been considered a heritage lifestyle rooted in tradition has now emerged as one of fashion’s most exciting and influential trends. Rodeo Fashion Week served as the bridge between legacy and luxury—bringing Western wear to the runway in a way that is both authentic and elevated.

The week opened with Rodeo Night Out, an energetic kickoff where Texans gathered in full force, dressed to impress in their finest Western looks while celebrating retailers and community. The atmosphere reflected a true fusion of lifestyle and fashion—where boots, hats, and statement pieces became symbols of pride and expression.

Friday night introduced “Suits & Boots” by Men's Wearhouse, a standout presentation that redefined classic menswear. Structured tailoring met Western influence, as traditional suits were elevated with cowboy hats, boots, and spurs—demonstrating how seamlessly Western aesthetics can integrate into modern luxury fashion.

On Saturday, Gomez Western, a Texas-based brand rooted in Mexican heritage, took the runway with an authentic women’s collection that honored true Western craftsmanship while delivering bold, wearable fashion. The show captured the essence of cultural influence and regional identity within the Western space.

Sunday evening brought a high-fashion twist as Danny Nguyen Couture showcased how Western elements—fringe, hats, and boots—can complement couture and eveningwear. The collection illustrated a powerful narrative: that Western fashion is not limited to utility, but can stand confidently within the world of luxury design.

Closing out the week, Negris LeBrum delivered a striking finale with its “Suede Frontier” collection. With roots in Houston and heritage tied to Louisiana, the collection embodied a seamless blend of regional influence, craftsmanship, and elevated Western design—bringing the entire vision of Rodeo Fashion Week full circle in a spectacular closing moment.

“This is home,” said Travis Hamilton, Creative Director of Negris LeBrum. “Western wear has always been a part of our everyday lives, but now the world is beginning to see it through a luxury lens. There’s no better place to establish this than Texas—and this is only the beginning.”

Rodeo Fashion Week stands as a historic milestone—positioning Western apparel within the global fashion conversation for the first time at this scale. As the industry continues to evolve, Houston has firmly established itself as the home of this movement, where heritage meets innovation and lifestyle meets runway.

Negris LeBrum FW26 at Rodeo Fashion Week

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