From Instagram Hashtag to Creative Wellness Platform, GRYSKLL Announces 'Better Moves' Podcast

GRYSKLL GRYScale Logo Music x Mental Health

Rooted in hip-hop culture and a mission of healing, GRYSKLL expands its creative wellness ecosystem with a series on the eight dimensions of wellness

Hip-hop has always been about telling the truth. We've just made it our mission to tell the truth about healing and to build the spaces where that truth can be spoken, heard, and acted on.” — GRYSKLL

MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a shared love of hip-hop culture cultivated through the #ReelRhymes Instagram hashtag has grown into one of the most intentional creative wellness platforms in the hip-hop community. GRYSKLL , the collective known as the "Expendables of Hip-Hop," has spent years building a body of work, a community, and a mission that places healing, empowerment, and the authentic culture of hip-hop at the center of everything it does.From the earliest days of the crew, hip-hop's foundational elements served as fuel and fire. Emcees within the collective used the craft as a therapeutic outlet on released songs and on Instagram remix reels. Most recently, creative wellness has been exhibited with "The Crewmunity" through crew member and performer Bobby Fischer's Serve Em Up Saturday series. Members including Tobias Black, a hip-hop teacher for K-6 students in Chicago, deliver rhymes rooted in personal healing and emotional truth. What the wider culture is still only beginning to discuss, GRYSKLL was already living, using lyricism as a vehicle for self-expression, processing, and growth.That spirit of open dialogue became the engine behind the GRYSpace series on GRYSKLL's podcast, which has welcomed a wide range of guests offering distinct and diverse perspectives on wellness, mental, emotional, creative, and communal. The podcast has tackled topics that sit at the crossroads of hip-hop culture and human experience, creating a space where the conversation about healing feels as natural and authentic as a cypher."Hip-hop has always been about telling the truth. We've just made it our mission to tell the truth about healing and to build the spaces where that truth can be spoken, heard, and acted on."-- GRYSKLLThe podcast's reach helped seed two significant community initiatives. GRYSpace emerged as a dedicated community platform for open, honest conversations about wellness, a place where members of the hip-hop community can gather, share, and support one another beyond the music. GradeSKLL (pronounced "grade school") extends GRYSKLL's mission into education, spreading hip-hop's foundational element of Knowledge to communities of all ages, honoring the culture's roots while equipping the next generation with tools for creative and personal empowerment.Introducing Better Moves This June, during Men's Mental Health Month, GRYSKLL takes its next step with the launch of Better Moves, a new podcast grounded in the eight dimensions of wellness, emotional, physical, occupational, social, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, and financial. The launch arrives at a deliberate moment for a collective whose membership is predominantly men over 40 who have used hip-hop as a vehicle for healing long before the broader culture caught up. Each episode will explore wellness practices woven into everyday life, examining how culture, creativity, and community intersect with the full spectrum of human wellbeing. Wide-ranging in its topics and rooted in GRYSKLL's signature authenticity, Better Moves is designed to be a resource for anyone committed to living and healing with intention.Better Moves will be available on all major podcast platforms, including YouTube and Spotify, beginning June 2026. The series launches during Mental Health Awareness Month, with the full rollout continuing into Men's Mental Health Month in June. More details on the launch, guests, and episode themes will be announced at GRYSKLL.com and across GRYSKLL's primary platforms on YouTube and Instagram.About GRYSKLLGRYSKLL is a hip-hop and mental wellness collective rooted in the belief that healing is accessible through creative practice. Born from a shared love of hip-hop's five elements, MCing, DJing, B-Boying, Graffiti Art, and Knowledge, GRYSKLL has evolved into a multi-platform creative wellness ecosystem encompassing music, podcasting, community programming, and education. With most members over 40, the collective brings decades of lived experience, cultural devotion, and hard-won wisdom to a mission of hope, empowerment, and transformation. GRYSKLL's growing network of initiatives, including GRYSpace, GradeSKLL, and the forthcoming Better Moves podcast, reflects its commitment to meeting people where they are and walking alongside them on the journey toward healing.

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