Pulse of the City News Awards Contractors for Providing Exceptional Customer Service

Three contractors were recently honored by Pulse of the City News for consecutive years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News recently awarded two roofing contractors and a homebuilder for their continued dedication to outstanding customer service and satisfaction.Royal Roofing Company in Bell Gardens, California, has been serving the area’s roofing needs for 46 years. The family-owned-and-operated business specializes in installation, repairs, maintenance, restoration and more for both residential and commercial clients. Offering solutions that are built to last, Royal Roofing stands behind every job it completes, continuing to operate by the values it was established upon. The company’s leadership takes a hands-on approach, bringing their decades of experience, expert craftsmanship and exceptional service to each project. That level of care, toward employees and clients, is why Royal Roofing has maintained a host of lasting relationships and established a reputation in the industry for high standards. They also recently received their fourth consecutive Pulse Award . For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/royal-roofing-company-Bell-Gardens-CA Collins Builders in Jacksonville has been designing and building custom homes since 2003. With a team of highly experienced architectural designers, decorators and builders all in one place the company ensures clients get the home of their dreams. By bringing so much of the homebuilding process under one roof, Collins Builders facilitates trust, transparency and accountability with its customers. Clear and timely communication with clients and trade partners is key to the business as well. This commitment to the customer experience has led to hundreds of satisfied clients and a host of awards, including four straight Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/collins-builders-llc-Jacksonville-FL Sequoia Roofing Inc. in Escondido, California, is a full-service residential roofing contractor and installer specializing in composition shingles, concrete tile, clay tile and metal roofing. Combining the highest-quality products with intricate craftsmanship from highly trained and certified contractors ensures a successful job every time. The team at Sequoia guarantees excellent service, from technical precision to hospitable customer service, all thanks to Owner Michael Rochholz who founded the business on his small-town Midwest roots and values. This dedication to customers has earned the company 15 consecutive Pulse Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/sequoia-roofing-inc-Escondido-CA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

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