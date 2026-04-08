Trauma Advisory Council Data and PI Subcommittee to Meet Friday, Apr. 10, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 6, 2026 COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of National Public Health Week, April 6-12, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is affirming its commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.

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