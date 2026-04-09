Stability Is the New Wealth: New Survey Finds U.S. Adults Across Generations Are Rewriting the Rules of Money

A new national survey shows U.S. adults across generations shifting toward stability as traditional financial advice no longer reflects today's economic reality

PARIS, FRANCE, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 41% of U.S. adults say they feel financially behind their peers. Only 13% feel ahead. And according to a new national survey from Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network, the culprit may not be a lack of effort, but a playbook that no longer works. Across every generation, financial stability and job security have overtaken wealth-building as the top priority, and the advice Americans grew up with – buy a home, save 20%, avoid all debt – is increasingly seen as out of touch with today's economic reality.What U.S. Adults Are Feeling:• Independence Over Ownership: Financial independence is now the top definition of financial success (35%), while freedom to choose how and where to work ranked second (19%), reflecting how autonomy has overtaken assets as the measure of financial achievement.• Career Confidence Is Nearly Split: Roughly 26% of respondents feel confident in their long-term career stability, while 25% say they are concerned and a large share remain uncertain, a divide that is reshaping how U.S. adults approach their financial futures.• Traditional Financial Advice Is Breaking Down: Across all generations, respondents identified buying a home as soon as possible (24%), avoiding all debt (23%), and saving 20% of income (21%) as the least realistic financial advice in today's economy, pointing to a system-wide shift rather than just a generational attitude.• The Investing Regret Is Universal: 35% of respondents say their biggest financial regret is not starting to invest sooner, and 27% say investing is the topic they feel least prepared to navigate today.How It Breaks Down by Generation:• Gen Z Is Focused on Survival, Not Retirement: For the youngest generation, cost of living (46.1%), job stability (18.3%), and housing (15.7%) dominate financial concerns, while retirement barely registers at 5.9%.• How People Learn Is Changing: Boomers lean on financial advisors (38.6%), while Gen Z turns to online resources (34.6%) and tutors or platforms like Superprof (21.6%) – reflecting a broader shift in trust from institutions toward digital and personalized learning."For decades, financial success followed a clear script, but that script no longer reflects how people actually experience money today," said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. "U.S. adults are navigating a financial landscape that looks nothing like the one their parents faced. People aren't falling behind because they lack ambition. They're falling behind because they were never taught the fundamentals. The good news is financial knowledge isn't fixed; it can be built at any age, and the right guidance can make a meaningful difference."With 27% of U.S. adults saying investing is the topic they feel least prepared to navigate and 15% saying they would turn to a tutor for help, the demand for personalized financial education is both measurable and growing.This survey was conducted in March 2026 among 783 U.S. adults through Superprof's U.S.-based tutor database. The findings offer a generational snapshot of how financial priorities, definitions of success, and attitudes toward money are shifting in today's economy.Whether you're looking to build financial literacy or share your expertise, visit www.superprof.com to find a tutor or start teaching today.About SuperprofSuperprof is the world's largest tutoring network, connecting millions of students with tutors for online or in-person lessons across more than 1,000 subjects. From academics to languages to life skills, Superprof helps learners of all ages find personalized, flexible support to achieve their goals.

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