DuJour Media's Jason Binn Celebrate DuJour Magazine's Spring Cover Star Elizabeth Banks at Carversteak New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuJour Media founder Jason Binn joins Carver Road Hospitality chief executive Sean Christie to host an intimate luncheon at Carversteak New York to toast actress Elizabeth Banks, celebrating her spring cover of DuJour Magazine.Held in one of New York's most talked-about dining rooms, the luncheon brought together a select group of media, hospitality, and cultural figures to toast Banks and her latest DuJour feature, which highlights her continued influence across film, television, and entrepreneurship. The gathering reflected the longstanding intersection of luxury media and hospitality that both DuJour Media and Carver Road Hospitality have cultivated through curated events and editorial partnerships.Banks, whose career spans acclaimed performances, directing, and producing, remains one of Hollywood's most versatile talents. Her latest cover of DuJour magazine arrives at a moment of renewed momentum, with new projects and ventures continuing to expand her reach across entertainment and business."Elizabeth Banks represents the kind of multidimensional modern talent that resonates deeply with our audience," said DuJour Media CEO and founder Jason Binn."Elizabeth brings intelligence, wit, style, and cultural relevance in a way that feels entirely aligned with DuJour and Carver Steak" Christie continues.The luncheon at Carversteak New York underscores the shared emphasis both hosts place on elevated experiences, bringing together tastemakers and industry leaders in a setting designed created by famed architect David Rockwell to reflect contemporary luxury.For further information, media inquiries, or photo requests, please contact Info@DuJour Media

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