Hunter Ed grads enjoy chance to hunt with DOW officers
Conservation Officers in the Southeast Area organize a number of youth hunting opportunities for local recent graduates of Hunter Education each year. Most students are selected either because of high scores on the Hunter Ed test, or because they were unsuccessful in the draw following their graduation from the Hunter Education program. The goal is to continue the spirit of the Hunter Education philosophy of safe, responsible hunting, as well as for students to learn hands-on skills that will set them up for a lifetime.
Generous local landowners in need of depredation, work with officers to set up the hunt. Southern New Mexico Safari Club International donates gear the kids need to have success. The culmination of much coordinating and planning is a satisfying and memorable weekend for students and Department officers alike.
Here, hunters are learning to see the land through a new lens. Learning new techniques and mentorship during their hunt.
After all their dedication and preparation, the moment finally arrives. Guided by their mentors, they put their skills into action and harvest an animal.
The adventures, stories, and skills gained on these hunts will stay with them for life. It takes a generous community of experienced hunters willing to pass down their knowledge to make moments like these possible. Congratulations to Sebastian, Ananeesa and Eli on their hunts!
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