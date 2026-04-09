Decades of work keeps Rio Grande cutthroat trout off Endangered Species List

By Bryan Ferguson

Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout Biologist

Decades of dedicated conservation work by the New Mexico Department of Wildlife and its partners have secured a bright future for the Rio Grande cutthroat trout (RGCT). This collaborative effort culminated in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s recent decision that the species does not warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, affirming its long-term stability throughout its range. The Rio Grande cutthroat trout, New Mexico’s state fish, is native to high-elevation streams in New Mexico and Colorado, including watersheds of the Canadian, Pecos and Rio Grande rivers. The species is threatened by competition and hybridization with nonnative trout, such as rainbow, brook and brown trout, as well as habitat loss, drought and the effects of wildfires.

Conservation efforts for the RGCT date back to the 1960s and 1970s. In 1989, the Department created a dedicated biologist position to focus on RGCT conservation. In 2003, the RGCT Conservation Team was established, bringing together federal and state agencies, tribes, municipalities, non-governmental organizations and private landowners. This collaborative group has worked tirelessly to protect and restore RGCT populations across the region. The Department has led several recent projects to remove nonnative trout and reintroduce the RGCT into its native habitats. At the Seven Springs Hatchery, a broodstock program established by the Department produces thousands of RGCT annually. This source of fish is key to providing angler opportunities and creating new populations throughout New Mexico.

One of the most notable achievements is the Rio Costilla restoration project, which added more than 120 miles of stream, 16 lakes and a reservoir of protected RGCT habitat. This project also restored populations of the Rio Grande chub and sucker, which were similarly kept off the Endangered Species list. Additional restoration efforts have been completed on Middle Ponil Creek and Willow Creek, with new projects, such as Cow Creek in the Pecos watershed, currently under way.