Peter Rouillard, Managing Director of Epic Search Partners, Featured in SouthCoast Today, USA Oil, Legal Recruiter Directory Expands Coverage to Portland, Maine

Our goal is simple: help firms find the right people and help attorneys find the right fit, starting with an honest assessment of where they are and where they want to go.” — Peter Rouillard

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Rouillard, Managing Director of Epic Search Partners – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in South Coast Today, USA Oil, Legal Recruiter Directory Expands Coverage to Portland, Maine with Epic Search Partners

The Legal Recruiter Directory has expanded its national platform to include Portland, Maine, strengthening access to trusted legal recruiting services across New England. As part of this expansion, Epic Search Partners will serve the Portland market, providing tailored support to law firms and attorneys throughout Southern Maine.

This addition reflects continued demand for experienced legal recruiters in smaller and mid-sized markets, where hiring needs remain highly specialized and relationship-driven. By adding Portland, Maine, the Legal Recruiter Directory continues to connect legal employers and job-seeking attorneys with vetted recruiting firms that understand the nuances of their local markets.

Epic Search Partners brings a focused, hands-on approach to legal recruiting, working closely with both law firms and candidates to ensure long-term alignment. The firm’s presence in the Portland market offers employers a strategic partner for sourcing and evaluating talent, while providing attorneys with guidance as they navigate career transitions.

Peter Rouillard, Managing Director and co-founder of Epic Search Partners, emphasized the firm’s commitment to building lasting relationships and helping both firms and candidates make informed decisions:

“Epic Search Partners is expanding its legal recruiting practice to serve small and mid-size law firms throughout Southern Maine. With nearly two decades of experience helping organizations hire well and move efficiently, we bring a deliberate, relationship-first approach to every search. Our goal is simple: help firms find the right people and help attorneys find the right fit, starting with an honest assessment of where they are and where they want to go.”

Read full article here: https://www.southcoasttoday.com/press-release/story/49482/legal-recruiter-directory-expands-coverage-to-portland-maine-with-epic-search-partners/

By: Alex Young

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