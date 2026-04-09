Freedom Fun USA Launches First North Carolina Location in the NC Foothills

Kids celebrating a birthday foam party with Freedom Fun USA -- the mobile entertainment experience coming to Winston-Salem and the NC Foothills for the first time. Teenagers and kids love Freedom Fun USA -- proof that the fun isn't just for little ones. Freedom Fun Foothills is now serving Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro, and the NC Foothills. This is what Freedom Fun USA is all about -- a mom and her little girl making memories together. Freedom Fun Foothills brings stress-free, fully staffed celebrations to Winston-Salem and the NC Foothills.

From one backyard laser tag party in Texas to 20+ locations in 10 states -- Freedom Fun USA brings its faith-inspired family entertainment movement to NC.

We live in a world where kids stare at phones and parents are too busy to breathe. Freedom Fun pulls families back together -- everyone in the same yard, laughing and making memories like we used to.” — Tim Masters, Founder and CEO, Freedom Fun USA

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It started with one little boy, one birthday party, and one moment that changed everything.In 2013, Tim Masters -- a disabled U.S. Army veteran and former Dell executive -- carried a set of laser tag equipment down to the banks of the San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas, and hosted an 8-year-old's birthday party. When it was over, that little boy looked up at him and said, "Coach Tim, that was the best birthday party I've ever had."That moment became the foundation of what is now Freedom Fun USA More than a decade later, the company has expanded to more than 20 locations across 10 states. And today, for the first time, it has arrived in North Carolina. Freedom Fun Foothills is now open and serving families, schools, churches, HOAs, and community organizations across the NC Foothills and Piedmont Triad. The location is owned and operated by Jim Haynes, a U.S. Air Force veteran and North Carolina native.A DIFFERENT KIND OF ENTERTAINMENT COMPANYFreedom Fun USA operates as a fully managed mobile entertainment service, delivering experiences including laser tag, outdoor movie nights, foam parties, archery tag, bounce houses, Nerf wars, virtual reality, and bubble parties directly to customers' locations.Unlike traditional party rental companies, Freedom Fun handles delivery, setup, event hosting, and breakdown at every event. The company's service model is designed to remove the planning burden from the customer entirely."We live in a world where kids stare at phones and parents are too busy to breathe," said Tim Masters, Founder and CEO of Freedom Fun USA. "Freedom Fun pulls families back together -- everyone in the same yard, laughing and making memories like we used to."The company holds SIOTO certification, an industry safety standard for inflatable and interactive entertainment that few companies nationwide have achieved. All equipment is sanitized before and after each event.Freedom Fun Foothills offers free rescheduling on all bookings and guarantees rapid response to all inquiries.THE OWNERJim Haynes served as a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Air Force for more than a decade before returning to North Carolina, where he co-founded a family business that has operated for over two decades.He and his wife JoAnn have been partners in life and business since 2002. Haynes says his approach to business has always been grounded in a single principle."You've got to treat people the way you want to be treated," said Haynes. "From the first phone call to the last pickup, we want every customer to feel genuinely taken care of."THE TERRITORYFreedom Fun Foothills serves Winston-Salem, Wilkesboro, Statesville, Hickory, Lenoir, Elkin, Mount Airy, Boone, Mooresville, and surrounding communities across Wilkes, Alexander, Catawba, Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin, Davie, and Iredell counties.Freedom Fun Foothills is based in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. More information is available at www.freedomfunusa.com/location/winston-salem-nc-foothills or by calling (336) 502-4386.Email: foothills@freedomfunusa.comABOUT FREEDOM FUN USAFounded in 2013 by disabled veteran Tim Masters, Freedom Fun USA is a mobile entertainment franchise operating in more than 20 locations across 10 states. The company delivers laser tag, outdoor movies, foam parties, bounce houses, archery tag, Nerf wars, virtual reality, and more, with all events staffed, set up, and hosted by local franchise owners. Learn more at www.freedomfunusa.com

Freedom Fun USA -- Laser Tag, Outdoor Movies, Foam Parties and More Delivered to Your Door

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