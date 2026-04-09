Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts Celebrates World Art Day with Group Exhibition Featuring WAD Creator Bedri Baykam

Baykam’s fascinating, dream-like 4-D lenticular works

Exhibition showcases innovative 4D lenticular works alongside duo show "A Layered Approach” & “Composition” & IAA-USA’s “Confluence” digital exhibit

See Art, Do Art, Be Art” — IAA-USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts (GDCA) presents "SPARK," a multi-faceted exhibition celebrating World Art Day 2026, featuring renowned artist Bedri Baykam, creator and instigator of World Art Day, now officially recognized by UNESCO since 2019. Also showing are Kingsley Aarons, Susanne Belcher, Richard Bell, Mark Brosmer, Karen Hansen, Cheryl Hrudka & Bill Sherwood.

Bedri Baykam: Pioneering 4D Art

The exhibition centers on Baykam's groundbreaking lenticular works labeled "4Ds" (three dimensions plus time factor), featuring up to 25 layers of depth creating fascinating, dream-like experiences. Also displayed are his large-scale mixed media paintings, intimate works on paper, and his iconic "Art History Map" (2019) – a comprehensive visual chronicle mapping art movements, major artists, and parallel disciplines from the Renaissance to present day.

Baykam, Honorary World President of the International Association of Art and Official Partner of UNESCO, successfully proposed World Art Day (April 15, Leonardo da Vinci's birthday) which became an official UNESCO International Day in 2019.

Adria Becker’s ”A Layered Approach” & SUKI’s “Composition”

Running concurrently, GDCA presents a duo exhibition featuring collage artists Adria Becker and Suki Kuss. The exhibition highlights the intricate, layered world of contemporary collage, both representational and painterly. Works are made with torn fragments of books, magazines, and handmade paper, creating a new narrative.

ADRIA BECKER - Adria’s lifelong passion for creating has led her to Oil Painting, Figure Drawing, and Collage. She pours luminous layers of oil paint, draws with fluid strokes of ink and oil stick, and cuts and assembles paper combined with paint to capture the essence of landscapes, florals, and people. Her work is in collections in the United States and Europe.

SUKI uses highly feminine material’s including lace, pieces of broken mirrors, and sewing patterns in her collage work creating intimate and peaceful pieces. Selected pieces hang in collections in the US, Canada and Germany.

IAA-USA : Virtual Exhibition "Confluence"

The gallery will also project "Confluence," a virtual exhibition of IAA-USA member artists exploring cultural intersections in digital space, along with a display of Kingsley Aarons' physical work "Brutalist Vector.” The exhibition reflects the IAA-USA's commitment to global dialogue, demonstrating how art connects people across borders and enriches our collective human experience.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: April 5 – May 1, 2026

Opening Reception/World Art Day Celebration: Saturday, April 11th, 6-10pm

Closing Reception: Friday, May 1, 6-10pm

Location: Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts- 727 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043



CONTACT: Petra Wright /petrawla@yahoo.com / (323) 309-2875

Confluence Exhibit World Art Day 2026

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