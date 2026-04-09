Montgomery County Council Meets on April 8 and April 9 to Hold Public Hearings on the County's Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget

MARYLAND, July 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Council will hold afternoon and evening public hearings on April 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and an afternoon hearing on April 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will hold public hearings on Montgomery County’s FY27 Operating Budget on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. An additional public hearing will be held on Thursday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m. County Executive Marc Elrich presented his recommended operating budget to the Council on March 13. Over the next two months, the Council and its committees will analyze these recommendations and will adopt the FY27 Operating Budget in late May. The budget will take effect on July 1.

Residents who have signed up by the April 3 deadline will testify in person or virtually. Additionally, written testimony, as well as prerecorded audio or video testimony, can be submitted through the Council’s webpage.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents.