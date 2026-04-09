Council Passes Bill to Reduce Red Tape for Farms and Agriculture

MARYLAND, July 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Dawn Luedtke

Legislation sponsored by Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmember Luedtke reduces regulatory burdens

The Montgomery County Council today unanimously approved legislation to remove unnecessary and burdensome regulations for Montgomery County agricultural operators.

Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmember Dawn Luedtke introduced Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for Agricultural Purposes - Amendments in February in response to reports from agricultural producers being required undertake a full commercial building permitting process for improvements to properties that are otherwise exempt because of their agricultural use.

“Our economy and businesses benefit from clear, consistent and context sensitive rules,” said Council President Fani-González. “The legislation smooths approvals for our farmers looking into invest in their businesses, and follows a series of regulatory streamlining initiatives led by this Council.”

“The County has been committed to removing the red tape and uncertainty around the permitting process and the passage of this bill today brings us one step closer to that reality,” said Council Vice President Balcombe. “Farming is a business and as the cost of farming continues to rise, it is imperative that we find ways to help all our businesses navigate this climate. This legislation will be another tool in the toolbox to help us do just that.”

“This legislation is about making sure our farmers can run their businesses without unnecessary regulatory hurdles,” said Councilmember Luedtke. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of Montgomery County’s economy and identity, and clear, consistent rules help ensure farms can remain viable for the next generation.”

Montgomery County has required some operators to meet higher, commercial permitting standards for spaces like offices used to manage their farm businesses or buildings to process agricultural products. The bill confirms that agricultural purposes include the business, administrative, and management functions of farming, as well as processing agricultural products to prepare them for market.

The bill also aligns the rules for agricultural operators in the building code with what already exists in Montgomery County’s Zoning Code, providing consistency and clarity.

Find more information on Bill 7-26.

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