Dome Fest West 2026 Announces Expanded Sponsor Support from Leading Museums, Studios, and Technology Innovators

Sponsors Supporting Dome Fest West 2026 Dome Fest West 2026 Returns to the Fiske in Boulder Colorado on April 23-26, 2026. A few of the immersive film titles being featured at Dome Fest West 2026

Growing industry backing reflects rising momentum behind fulldome cinema ahead of April festival in Boulder

The continued support from our sponsor partners demonstrates the vital role Dome Fest West plays in advancing fulldome cinema and strengthening professional connections across the industry.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As immersive cinema continues to evolve beyond traditional screens, Dome Fest West 2026 is announcing a major expansion of sponsor and partner support from across the global fulldome ecosystem, reinforcing the festival's role as North America's leading gathering for the medium.

Taking place April 23 to 26 at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, the festival brings together filmmakers, planetarium leaders, studios, and technology innovators shaping the future of fulldome storytelling. This latest wave of sponsors spans museums, production companies, hardware and software providers, and community organizations, reflecting growing industry alignment around the event.

GOLD SPONSOR

The University of Colorado Boulder's Immersive Media Lab joins as a Gold Sponsor and key institutional partner. As a hub for innovation across VR, AR, 360 video, fulldome production, and interactive storytelling, the lab provides students and creators with access to advanced tools and real world production workflows.

SILVER SPONSORS

This year's Silver Sponsors represent a broad cross section of the immersive media landscape.

The American Museum of Natural History will present Encounters in the Milky Way, narrated by Pedro Pascal, marking its first United States festival screening and bringing one of the world's leading planetarium institutions into the programme.

The Museum of Science, Boston returns with its latest production Remixed: The Unexpected Side of Science, blending music, storytelling, and STEM to explore science in everyday creative life.

The Giant Screen Cinema Association joins as a key industry partner, strengthening ties between the giant screen and fulldome communities at a moment when production and exhibition models are increasingly overlapping.

Technology leaders including 7th Sense, Navitar, and New Audio Technology bring expertise in media servers, projection optics, and spatial audio, all critical components powering next generation immersive environments.

Distribution and platform partners such as REEF Distribution and the Fulldome Database support the global circulation and discovery of fulldome content, connecting creators with venues and audiences worldwide.

Creative and production partners including Laser Fantasy, Showmation, Dessignare Media, and WORLDS highlight the expanding artistic and experiential possibilities of the dome, from live laser performance to new co production models and socially driven immersive work.

Additional support comes from organizations such as ePlanetarium, Shasta Visions, and the Boulder County Film Commission, reflecting both global reach and strong local backing for the festival.

FRIENDS OF THE FESTIVAL

A group of supporting partners further expands the festival's network, including Principal Large Format, Tau Immersive, c3: Center for Conscious Creativity, d&d Pictures, and Kinetarium, each contributing expertise across production, technology, and immersive storytelling.

Together, these partnerships represent the most comprehensive support base in Dome Fest West's history, underscoring the rapid growth and diversification of the fulldome sector.

EXPANDING REACH AND IMPACT

As fulldome continues to move beyond traditional educational contexts into artistic, entertainment, and hybrid experiences, Dome Fest West has become a key meeting point for the industry.

The 2026 festival will feature 38 films across nine thematic blocks, alongside keynote presentations, filmmaker question and answer sessions, and structured networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration across disciplines.

By bringing together creators, distributors, venue operators, and technology providers in one place, the festival creates a unique environment where new work is discovered, partnerships are formed, and the future of immersive storytelling takes shape.

FESTIVAL TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

All Access Passes and individual block tickets are now available at domefestwest.com. Advance purchase is recommended as demand continues to grow.

ABOUT DOME FEST WEST

Dome Fest West is North America's leading festival dedicated to fulldome cinema, bringing filmmakers, planetarium professionals, and immersive creators from across the globe to Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, each spring. The 2026 festival runs April 23 to 26 and showcases 38 curated films from international filmmakers across nine thematic programming blocks, from cutting-edge astronomical visualizations to experimental and artistic immersive experiences. Through four days of screenings, keynotes, filmmaker Q&As, and structured networking, Dome Fest West fosters the connections and conversations that move the medium forward.

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